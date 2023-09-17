Alex Chobany

Portage’s Alex Chobany keeps pace during a Heritage Conference meet in Armagh, PA., Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. She finished third.

 By John Rucosky
Name: Alex Chobany

School: Portage Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country, basketball, and track and field

Parents: Mark and Becky Chobany, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In cross country, three-time state qualifier and 2022 Heritage Conference champion; in basketball, 2021-22 District 6 Class 1A champions and PIAA semifinalist.

Coach’s quote: “Alex is a talented athlete that every coach would love to have. Her work ethic both athletically as well as academically is second to none. Her commitment during the summer to strength training and conditioning has really shown right out of the gate this season. She has become an outstanding leader, both leading by example as well as encouraging all her teammates. It’s been an honor and privilege to coach Alex.” – Portage cross country coach Bob Newlin

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Barbie”

Favorite book: “The Hunger Games”

Favorite food: Ice cream

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Price, chemistry

Favorite song: “I Know Places” by Taylor Swift

Favorite app on your phone: Pinterest

Outside interests: Getting ice cream with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because I am energetic and like to socialize with my friends and family.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: United States Olympic sprinter and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin

Most influential person on my athletic career: Portage cross country, basketball and track and field coach Lance Hudak

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Marion Center sophomore Reagan Ryen

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 Heritage Conference cross country championship meet

How I got my start: I was inspired by my older sister who ran cross country and started running with her.

Future goal: To make it to the PIAA cross country championships again this season.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

