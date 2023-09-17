Name: Alex Chobany
School: Portage Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, basketball, and track and field
Parents: Mark and Becky Chobany, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In cross country, three-time state qualifier and 2022 Heritage Conference champion; in basketball, 2021-22 District 6 Class 1A champions and PIAA semifinalist.
Coach’s quote: “Alex is a talented athlete that every coach would love to have. Her work ethic both athletically as well as academically is second to none. Her commitment during the summer to strength training and conditioning has really shown right out of the gate this season. She has become an outstanding leader, both leading by example as well as encouraging all her teammates. It’s been an honor and privilege to coach Alex.” – Portage cross country coach Bob Newlin
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Barbie”
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games”
Favorite food: Ice cream
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Price, chemistry
Favorite song: “I Know Places” by Taylor Swift
Favorite app on your phone: Pinterest
Outside interests: Getting ice cream with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because I am energetic and like to socialize with my friends and family.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: United States Olympic sprinter and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin
Most influential person on my athletic career: Portage cross country, basketball and track and field coach Lance Hudak
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Marion Center sophomore Reagan Ryen
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 Heritage Conference cross country championship meet
How I got my start: I was inspired by my older sister who ran cross country and started running with her.
Future goal: To make it to the PIAA cross country championships again this season.
– Jake Oswalt
