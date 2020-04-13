Name: Alayna Elliott
School: Windber
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Rick and Crisse Elliott, of Windber
Athletic achievements: My team and I have made it to the WestPAC championship game twice, and we have made it to the District 5-AA Championship three times. I was named a 2020 Somerset County first-team selection, 2020 WestPAC All-star selection and 2020 District 5 Athletic Director’s All Star.
Coach’s quote: “It has been my honor to have had the opportunity to coach Alayna the past four years of her varsity basketball career. During that time, she has displayed dedication, leadership and a passion to improve, not only herself, but the program as a whole. I admire her drive to be the best student-athlete she could be, as well as, a leader, of not only her team, but to the youth of our school as well. On the court, she led our team in scoring the last two seasons and surpassed the 1,000-point mark. She finished with 1,031 career points. When someone asks, ‘What is a Windber Rambler?’ I would say Alayna Elliott is a Windber Rambler. We are very proud of her and all that she has given to our school, team, community and coaching staff. We wish her the best moving forward.” — Windber girls basketball coach Cory Pavlosky
Favorite subject: Language arts
Favorite movie: “Endless Love”
Favorite book or video game: “Nights in Rodanthe” by Nicholas Sparks
Favorite food: Chicken salad
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Young, art
Favorite song: “All Love” by Fletcher
Outside interests: I love shopping and traveling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog, because I get distracted easily.
Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors
Athlete most admired: Steph Curry
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Rick
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kaitlyn Maxwell
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring over 1,000 points
How I got my start: My dad first introduced me to basketball when I was in kindergarten.
Future goal: I plan on attending Pitt-Johnstown majoring in elementary education.
