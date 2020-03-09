Name: Abby Lobick
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, softball
Parents: Brian and Alison Lobick, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year starter and letterwinner, 2020 District 6 AAA champions, 1,000 point scorer, three-year captain; in softball: four-year starter and letterwinner, LHAC All-Conference team 2019, LHAC co-champions 2018, three-year captain
Coach’s quote: “Abby has always been one of my most coachable players. She is the type of player that never settles and wants to continue to improve her game. Abby has done some amazing things in her career, but I am most proud of her leadership on and off the court this year. She has stepped out of her comfort zone and has done things on the offensive and defensive end that she has not done in the past.” – Cambria Heights girls basketball coach Amber Fees
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “After”
Favorite food: Anything Italian
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Manifest, art
Favorite song: Can’t choose, I listen to a little bit of everything
Outside interests: Hanging with my friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because they’re considered to be man’s best friend because of their obvious companionship. They also sleep a decent amount, so I like that idea, too.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: Sis Bates of Washington softball
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alyssa Martinazzi
Proudest athletic achievements: Winning District 6 and scoring my 1,000th point this year.
How I got my start: My parents encouraged me to join when my friends began in third grade. I fought them for a year, became part of the team in fourth grade, and have loved playing the sport ever since.
Future goal: Short term, to make a good run toward winning states with my team, and long term, to attend St. Francis University with the intended major of occupational therapy.
