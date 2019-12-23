Name: Abbi Riskus
School: Portage
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Sports: Basketball and softball
Parents: Tom and Toni Riskus, of Portage
Athletic achievements: Two-year recipient of all-tourney award at the Arthur Burkett Memorial Tournament.
Coach’s quote: “Abbi has developed into one of the most complete basketball players in the area. Offensively she is a triple threat attacking the hoop and finishing, shooting from the perimeter, or finding open teammates and distributing the ball. Defensively she is a lockdown defender who leads our team in both steals and rebounds. And most importantly, Abbi is a top-notch student in the classroom who is held in such high esteem by her teachers and peers; a leader and true role model for her classmates and the entire Portage community.” – Portage girls basketball coach Lance Hudak
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Five Feet Apart”
Favorite book or video game: “The Selection Series” by Kiera Cass
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Slanoc, physical education
Favorite song: “No Problem” by Chance the Rapper
Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family, attending sporting events, and traveling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A horse, because I am dependable, respect authority, and want everyone around me to succeed.
Favorite athletic team: Connecticut women’s basketball
Athlete most admired: Skylar Diggins
Most influential person on my athletic career: My very first and forever coach, my dad. His creative drills in the driveway, commitment to teaching me the basics, and making sure I had a ball in my hand everyday not only improved my skills but enhanced my love of the game.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alyssa Martinazzi
Proudest athletic achievement: Receiving an offer to play Division I basketball as a preferred walk-on at St. Francis University.
How I got my start: A youth basketball program in Punxsutawney.
Future goal: As a team, to win the WestPAC and District 6 championships. As an individual, to be strong in the classroom and on the court.
