Portage’s Abbi Riskus, left, tries passing to a teammate while taking pressure from Shanksville’s Sidney Stutzman during a WestPAC game in Shanksville, PA., Wednesday, Jan.23, 2019. Shanksville won 45-40.

 By John Rucosky
Name: Abbi Riskus

School: Portage

Age: 17

Grade: Senior

Sports: Basketball and softball

Parents: Tom and Toni Riskus, of Portage

Athletic achievements: Two-year recipient of all-tourney award at the Arthur Burkett Memorial Tournament.

Coach’s quote: “Abbi has developed into one of the most complete basketball players in the area. Offensively she is a triple threat attacking the hoop and finishing, shooting from the perimeter, or finding open teammates and distributing the ball. Defensively she is a lockdown defender who leads our team in both steals and rebounds. And most importantly, Abbi is a top-notch student in the classroom who is held in such high esteem by her teachers and peers; a leader and true role model for her classmates and the entire Portage community.” – Portage girls basketball coach Lance Hudak

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Five Feet Apart”

Favorite book or video game: “The Selection Series” by Kiera Cass

Favorite food: Buffalo chicken pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Slanoc, physical education

Favorite song: “No Problem” by Chance the Rapper

Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family, attending sporting events, and traveling

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A horse, because I am dependable, respect authority, and want everyone around me to succeed.

Favorite athletic team: Connecticut women’s basketball

Athlete most admired: Skylar Diggins

Most influential person on my athletic career: My very first and forever coach, my dad. His creative drills in the driveway, commitment to teaching me the basics, and making sure I had a ball in my hand everyday not only improved my skills but enhanced my love of the game.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alyssa Martinazzi

Proudest athletic achievement: Receiving an offer to play Division I basketball as a preferred walk-on at St. Francis University.

How I got my start: A youth basketball program in Punxsutawney.

Future goal: As a team, to win the WestPAC and District 6 championships. As an individual, to be strong in the classroom and on the court. 

 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

