Name: Abbey Lansberry
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer and skiing
Parents: Luke and Lori Lansberry, of Patton
Athletic achievements: In soccer, lettering sophomore and junior year and varsity team captain junior and senior year.
Coach’s quote: “Abbey is an extraordinary soccer player, captain and teammate. She practices and plays with tremendous intensity, using every moment on the field to grow as an athlete. Abbey’s work rate is unmatched and her high soccer IQ and skill allow her to find consistent scoring opportunities throughout a game. Abbey is a natural leader and a role model to our younger players, and is an incredible source of positive energy within our program. She brings out the best in those around her and Abbey’s teammates look to her for guidance both on and off the field. Cambria Heights is lucky to have Abbey Lansberry leading our team during this unprecedented 2020 season.” — Cambria Heights girls soccer coach Scott Krug
Favorite subject: Street law
Favorite movie: “Hacksaw Ridge”
Favorite books: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand or “The Rescue” by Nicholas Sparks
Favorite food: Any type of potatoes
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ed Thomas, Western civilization and government
Favorite song: “Little Black Dress” by One Direction
Outside interests: Traveling, hiking, Jeep rides, painting and shopping
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because you basically just have to exist.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Alex Morgan
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Scott Krug
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Any athlete who gives 110% every game.
Proudest athletic achievement: Helping my team win against Somerset my junior year of high school.
How I got my start: I started playing AYSO soccer when I was 5 and I have loved it ever since.
Future goal: Attend West Virginia University or Penn State University at University Park for either civil engineering or forensic science.
