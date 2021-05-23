Name: Taylor Rapsky

School: Shade

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball, volleyball and basketball

Parents: John and Stacy Rapsky, of Central City

Academic achievements: In softball, earned three letters and 2019 Somerset County second-team selection; in volleyball, earned four letters, 2020 WestPAC champion, 2020 District 5 first-team pick, 2020 Somerset County first-team and second-team selection; in basketball, earned four letters, 1,000-point scorer and 2021 Somerset County first-team selection.

Coach’s quote: “Taylor is an exceptional athlete. Either on the field or the court, her athletic ability and sometimes uncanny instincts stand out. She’s definitely a playmaker, one of the most exciting athletes you’ll see. She’s a good teammate, very dedicated and always gives 100%. She’s had an outstanding high school athletic career. Taylor’s been a joy to coach through the years and I’m very fortunate to have had her on my team.” – Shade softball coach Jason Baer

Favorite subject: Spanish

Favorite movie: “The Brothers Grimsby”

Favorite book: “Stolen” by Lucy Christopher

Favorite food: My grandma’s egg rolls

Favorite teacher: Mr. Walker, history; and Ms. Weiser, Spanish

Favorite song: “Always Do” by The Kid Laroi

Outside interests: Tanning with friends and shopping with my mom.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a leopard due to them having speed and being aggressive.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Emma Spinelli

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, John

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and member of Villanova’s volleyball team

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2020 WestPAC title in volleyball and scoring 1,000 points in basketball all in my senior year.

How I got my start: Growing up watching my sister play every sport she could possibly play made me want to be just like her and I turned out to enjoy every single one.

Future goal: Continue my academic career at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to major in surgical technology.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you