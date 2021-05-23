Name: Taylor Rapsky
School: Shade
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball, volleyball and basketball
Parents: John and Stacy Rapsky, of Central City
Academic achievements: In softball, earned three letters and 2019 Somerset County second-team selection; in volleyball, earned four letters, 2020 WestPAC champion, 2020 District 5 first-team pick, 2020 Somerset County first-team and second-team selection; in basketball, earned four letters, 1,000-point scorer and 2021 Somerset County first-team selection.
Coach’s quote: “Taylor is an exceptional athlete. Either on the field or the court, her athletic ability and sometimes uncanny instincts stand out. She’s definitely a playmaker, one of the most exciting athletes you’ll see. She’s a good teammate, very dedicated and always gives 100%. She’s had an outstanding high school athletic career. Taylor’s been a joy to coach through the years and I’m very fortunate to have had her on my team.” – Shade softball coach Jason Baer
Favorite subject: Spanish
Favorite movie: “The Brothers Grimsby”
Favorite book: “Stolen” by Lucy Christopher
Favorite food: My grandma’s egg rolls
Favorite teacher: Mr. Walker, history; and Ms. Weiser, Spanish
Favorite song: “Always Do” by The Kid Laroi
Outside interests: Tanning with friends and shopping with my mom.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a leopard due to them having speed and being aggressive.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Emma Spinelli
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, John
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and member of Villanova’s volleyball team
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2020 WestPAC title in volleyball and scoring 1,000 points in basketball all in my senior year.
How I got my start: Growing up watching my sister play every sport she could possibly play made me want to be just like her and I turned out to enjoy every single one.
Future goal: Continue my academic career at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to major in surgical technology.
– Jake Oswalt
