Name: Lydia Roman

School: Forest Hills

Age: 16

Grade: 11

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Matt and Kathy Roman, of Summerhill

Athletic achievements: 100 career goals; tied school record for most goals in one game; two-time Eastern Regional Presidents Cup Qualifier

Coach’s quote: “Lydia is a dedicated and very talented athlete. Her hard work over her years has helped to prepare her to compete at such a high level and will continue to propel her into the next stages of her soccer career. She’s versatile on the field and a strong shooter, helping her to score her 100th career goal as a junior.” – Forest Hills girls soccer coach Lari Gallaher

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “The Greatest Showman”

Favorite book: “The Shack,” by William P. Young

Favorite food: Double Stuff Oreos

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Kovalsky, Problem Solving and Mr. Krise, algebra/trigonometry

Favorite song: “Simple,” by Florida Georgia Line

Outside interests: Reading and playing board games

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Dog, because they get to nap as long as they want.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Tobin Heath

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete who you have competed against: JoJo Woods

Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 100th career varsity goal

How I got my start: My sister played soccer, and I wanted to be like her.

Future goal: Play soccer at the collegiate level while pursuing a degree in mathematics.

