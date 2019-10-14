Name: Lydia Roman
School: Forest Hills
Age: 16
Grade: 11
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Matt and Kathy Roman, of Summerhill
Athletic achievements: 100 career goals; tied school record for most goals in one game; two-time Eastern Regional Presidents Cup Qualifier
Coach’s quote: “Lydia is a dedicated and very talented athlete. Her hard work over her years has helped to prepare her to compete at such a high level and will continue to propel her into the next stages of her soccer career. She’s versatile on the field and a strong shooter, helping her to score her 100th career goal as a junior.” – Forest Hills girls soccer coach Lari Gallaher
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Greatest Showman”
Favorite book: “The Shack,” by William P. Young
Favorite food: Double Stuff Oreos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Kovalsky, Problem Solving and Mr. Krise, algebra/trigonometry
Favorite song: “Simple,” by Florida Georgia Line
Outside interests: Reading and playing board games
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Dog, because they get to nap as long as they want.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Tobin Heath
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete who you have competed against: JoJo Woods
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 100th career varsity goal
How I got my start: My sister played soccer, and I wanted to be like her.
Future goal: Play soccer at the collegiate level while pursuing a degree in mathematics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.