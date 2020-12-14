John Revesz didn’t win an individual national championship wrestling at Pitt-Johnstown. He wasn’t a member of a Mountain Cats’ NCAA Division II team champion.
But the Central Cambria High School graduate certainly helped build the foundation for those UPJ teams that won it all under Pat Pecora, the winningest coach in the history of the sport at the college level.
Pitt-Johnstown’s first-ever, four-time NCAA Division II All-American wrestler, Revesz died on Friday at age 59, another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had battled health issues in recent years.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a human being that was pound for pounder stronger or had more amazing balance than John,” said Dan Revesz, the oldest of five Revesz brothers who made their mark at Pitt-Johnstown. “It came so natural to him.
“He had a fearless mentality. He wasn’t afraid of anything,” added Dan, a three-time All-American who was inducted into the Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. “If coach told him to go out there and stand in front of a locomotive, he would do it.”
John Revesz was a solid 174-pounder who didn’t know how to retreat on the mat. He was fierce, earning the nickname Jaws.
Jaws was a pinner, too. He still holds the single-season record in his weight class with 19 as a senior in 1982-83.
John Revesz won 119 matches, still eighth-best at UPJ, and had a .783 winning percentage.
“What hits you with John, yeah, he was a great wrestler, but it was how he wrestled,” Pecora recalled on Monday afternoon. “He just had a unique style that I’ve never seen anyone wrestle just quite like him. No. 1, he never took a step backward. From the moment that whistle blew he was in your face.
“He didn’t know what a single (leg takedown) or double (leg takedown) was,” Pecora said with a chuckle. “He was under-hooking you. He had one goal, he was going to interlock his hands. Once he locked his hands, you were gone. He was throwing you. Somebody was getting pinned.”
John Revesz earned All-American status from 1980 through 1983. Dan was the first Revesz to wrestle at UPJ after standing out at coach Tom Vaux’s program at Central Cambria. John followed. So did Jim, Joe and Mike.
The brothers were part of a group that helped a young Pecora use local talent to build a competitive team that evolved into a very good team, and finally, a national championship-caliber great team.
“(Former Pitt-Johnstown All-American) Barry Gresh was the first one who told me about the Revesz brothers,” Pecora said. “He said, ‘Coach you’ve got to recruit those Revesz brothers. I see them in church and they take up the whole pew.’ ”
Barry Gresh. Sean Isgan. Rob Yahner. Leo Feist. Dave McGowan. All were local standouts on the UPJ teams of the early 1980s. The Revesz boys fit in nicely.
“It was the camaraderie,” Dan Revesz said. “We had so much fun, and coach was the catalyst. We could have went to a lot of different places and our experience would have been so much different.
“John and I were the first two to 100 wins in that program,” Dan said. “That journey was one I’ll never forget. That was his moment in the sun.”
Dan said his brother went on to earn a master’s degree after his time at Pitt-Johnstown, and he spent much of his time living either in Colver or Nanty Glo.
“Those days were a pivotal part of the program, the growing period of the program,” said Pecora, whose Mountain Cats won Division II team titles in 1996 and 1999 and produced 14 individuals who’ve combined to win 22 national championships. “We were making a name for ourselves.
“We had three brothers and they all were pinners,” he said of Dan, John and Jim. “We started winning regional titles. We were on the move.”
This has been a difficult year for the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling family. Six-time national champion Carlton Haselrig died at age 54 this summer and three-time letterman Tyler Chesney of Northern Bedford died at age 29 last month.
