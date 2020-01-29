Bishop Carroll Catholic High School announced Robert “Bubba” Fatula has been named the Huskies head football coach.
Fatula has 18 years of coaching experience including his role as the offensive coordinator at Blacklick Valley High School under former Vikings coach Bill Zamboni.
“I am pleased to bring in Coach Fatula as the leader of our football team,” Bishop Carroll Athletic Director Dan McMullen said in a statement released by the school on its Facebook page.
“His approach to the game, as well as his ambition to help create well-rounded individuals, will be invaluable to our school. He will be a great addition to our athletic staff and I am confident that he will work hard to grow our student-athletes on and off the field.”
In the statement Fatula said, “It’s an honor to call myself a Bishop Carroll Husky. I look forward to continuing a strong and respected tradition of football excellence.”
Fatula replaced Sean Billings, who was coach in 2017 and 2018 and began the 2019 season with a 4-17 mark.
This past season, Billings led the Huskies to a Week 1 victory over Carrick (41-0) but was replaced by track and field coach Phil Woo on an interim basis from Week 2 until Billings returned for a loss to Penns Valley on Oct. 11.
The Huskies forfeited a game at Bellefonte the following week due to injuries and a lack of players. Billings stepped down before the season-ending 51-14 loss to Clearfield.
Beginning in the fall 2020 season, Bishop Carroll will enter a two-year partnership with the Heritage Conference. The past two seasons Bishop Carroll Catholic was an associate member of the Mountain League.
The Huskies had played in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in all sports except football the past two seasons after being in the LHAC from 2001 to 2017.
