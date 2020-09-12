EBENSBURG – Central Cambria christened its newly renovated stadium and artificial turf field Friday night by capitalizing on numerous big plays in the first half en route to a 49-22 victory over visiting Forest Hills.
The Red Devils (1-0) snapped an eight-game losing skid dating back to last season thanks to a pick-six and a blocked punt that led to an early two-touchdown lead, and junior running back Hobbs Dill later sparked the Central Cambria offense with touchdown runs of 52 and 54 yards in the second quarter to help the Red Devils build a 35-14 halftime advantage.
“We played complementary football,” said Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor. “We made plays in all three phases of the game that got us off to a great start, and we kept it going.”
The Red Devils controlled the line of scrimmage, as Dill rushed for 209 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns to pace a ground game that tallied 321 of Central Cambria’s 411 total yards. “Hobbs is a great back, and the big dogs up front really delivered for us tonight,” McGregor said.
“Our inexperience and youth showed tonight,” said Forest Hills coach Justin Myers, whose squad has only one senior starter. “We made a lot of mistakes, but played better in the second half. It’s just going to take some time for our young guys to get the experience they need.”
Junior running back Damon Crawley led the Ranger offense with 146 yards and two scores on 18 carries.
Central Cambria set the tone on the initial possession of the game. The Rangers faced third-and-long, and Nate Wyrwas then picked off a deflected pass and took it the distance for a 38-yard touchdown. Adam McGlynn added the first of his seven extra points for a 7-0 lead less than a minute and a half into the contest.
Later in the first quarter, Central Cambria’s Eric Mertens blocked a Ranger punt to give the Red Devils great field position at the Forest Hills 10. Two plays later, Ian Little found Wyrwas in the corner of the end zone.
Wyrwas’s 36-yard reception on the next Red Devil series was followed by Dill’s first touchdown run of the game, a 39-yard bolt on the final play of the first quarter that put Central Cambria in command at 21-0.
The Rangers finally got on the board when Crawley’s 42-yard run set up Colten Danel’s 7-yard score, but Central Cambria wasted little time in answering when Dill sprinted 52 yards two plays later to make it 28-6 at the 9:45 mark.
Crawley’s 37-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion cut the Ranger deficit to 14 two minutes later, but Dill again replied with a 54-yard dash to the end zone that produced a 35-14 lead at the break.
“Our line was so dominant,” Dill said. “I can’t thank them enough. They made holes you could literally drive a car through.”
Central Cambria took the second half kickoff and controlled the ball for nearly eight minutes on a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive capped off by Levi Keiper’s 4-yard touchdown run. However, Forest Hills refused to fold, as Zach Myers hit Jeremy Burda for a 46-yard gain to set up Crawley’s second score of the night, a 4-yard run. Burda’s two-point conversion reception made it 42-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dill subsequently put an exclamation point on his performance by finishing off a six-play, 57-yard drive with his fourth touchdown, a 3-yard run that set the eventual final.
The Red Devils will host Cambria Heights next Friday, while Forest Hills will host Bishop Guilfoyle.
