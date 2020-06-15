Fans will be permitted to attend Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Roxbury Park after the city of Johnstown and the league finalized a plan to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The JCBL will open the regular season on Wednesday with a doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium and a single night game at Roxbury Park. The league will play a 28-game schedule with two rounds of playoffs set to be completed by Aug. 9.
“There will be fans,” JCBL Commissioner Don Stanton said Monday. “There will be no admission charge. There will be signs up. Announcements will be made about social distancing. Masks would be nice, but they’re not required.
“We’ve been around this COVID-19 long enough now that people you’d think know what to do. Wash your hands. That type of stuff. Social distancing is going to be the big key.”
Guidelines released by Gov. Tom Wolf last week state that counties in the green phase may have gatherings of 250 people or less at sports-related events or workouts. JCBL regular-season games typically draw between 50 to 150 fans, unlike the postseason and AAABA Tournament games that bring larger crowds.
This year’s AAABA Tournament was canceled by the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association and the national AAABA board in April. The 76th tournament is scheduled to be played in August 2021.
“I’m hearing a lot about how despite not having the tournament, the league championship means a lot to our teams and our players,” Stanton said.
Initially, Stanton was informed that no fans would be permitted at games at the Point or Roxbury once Cambria County moved to the green phase due to the difficulty the city potentially would face in following the CDC guidelines.
Last week, interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said the league and the city were working toward an agreement, and he was confident fans would be able to attend games. On Monday, the agreement was finalized, Stanton said.
“We put our heads together, the city as well as the collegiate league administration to come to an agreement to provide a safe environment for the players as well as the spectators,” said Jared Campagna, the city’s public works director and recreation director. “We’ll continue to follow the CDC guidelines and the recommendations moving forward.
“Social distancing. A little more aggressive in our cleaning efforts,” he added. “It’s basically going to be on the league to manage the social distancing aspect and following those guidelines as well. It’s going to be a joint effort. These are trying times for everyone involved. We’ve never been through something like this before. We’re just trying to put our heads together as a community and move forward.”
Campagna noted admission will be free and the concession stands will not be open at the Point or Roxbury. He said lighting has been updated as bulbs have been replaced in the light towers and the scoreboard at the Point.
Stanton said both those attending and competing in JCBL games will face a different type of game-night amid the COVID-19 world.
“Just as the fans, the players have guidelines to follow and hopefully everybody will stick to those guidelines and we can have a safe and entertaining summer,” Stanton said. “No high-fives. No shaking hands. No huddling. No spitting. Try to social distance as much as you can.
“The bottom line is as the commissioner I don’t want to have to shut down the league because we’re in a situation where people got sick or spectators got sick,” Stanton said. “It’s for everybody’s own good. We want to have an enjoyable summer. Let the kids play ball. Let the fans be with their family or friends and enjoy it.”
While the regular-season crowds mostly are comprised of family and friends, Stanton believes it was important to have fans at games.
“I’ve played a lot of sports and I don’t know if I’ve ever played in front of an empty stadium,” Stanton said. “It would be a little weird atmosphere. Even though we get only 50 to 100 people, there still is clapping and still people making the noises. It’s important for the players to have somebody cheering for them or even cheering against them – just to have that baseball atmosphere from the people in the stands.”
Campagna agreed. He said it will be a positive development to hold live sporting events again at the stadium, which has been idle since mid-March.
“We’ve looked forward to it,” Campagna said. “These kids have been kind of trapped for months now. Get them outside. Get them moving around. Get them back to some type of normal life if we can. It will be good for the community as a whole, too.”
Five teams will compete in the JCBL this season. Wednesday’s opening-night schedule includes Laurel Auto Group vs. defending regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, 5:30 p.m., and O (formerly Ophthalmic Associates) vs. Laurel Auto Group, 7:45, at Sargent’s Stadium; and defending league playoff champion Martella’s Pharmacy vs. Smith Transport, 7:45 p.m. at Roxbury Park.
