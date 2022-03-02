EVERETT – Third-seeded Fannett-Metal received 23 points from Hunter Hill as the Tigers held off Shanksville-Stonycreek 74-72 in the District 5 Class 1A boys consolation game on Wednesday at Everett Area High School.
Fannett-Metal (14-11) will face the winner of Thursday’s District 3 Class 1A championship between Lancaster Country Day and Lineville Hill Christian.
The Vikings end their season at 11-15.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Braden Adams led all scorers with 30 points while teammate Christian Musser pitched in 12. The Vikings outscored the Tigers 45-40 during the second half.
Fannett-Metal also saw Wyatt Appleby post 16 points while Aiden Warren had 14.
