 By John Rucosky
EVERETT – Third-seeded Fannett-Metal received 23 points from Hunter Hill as the Tigers held off Shanksville-Stonycreek 74-72 in the District 5 Class 1A boys consolation game on Wednesday at Everett Area High School.

Fannett-Metal (14-11) will face the winner of Thursday’s District 3 Class 1A championship between Lancaster Country Day and Lineville Hill Christian.

The Vikings end their season at 11-15.

Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Braden Adams led all scorers with 30 points while teammate Christian Musser pitched in 12. The Vikings outscored the Tigers 45-40 during the second half.

Fannett-Metal also saw Wyatt Appleby post 16 points while Aiden Warren had 14.

