It’s been 43 years since Radford Yaun played the Sunnehanna Country Club course, but the Jacksonville University Hall of Fame golfer had sound advice as his son Jonathan prepared for the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
“I remember we played earlier in the year because there was a U.S. Open sectional after that (in 1977),” Radford Yaun said as his son began Monday’s practice round on the par-70 course.
“The rough was heavier. It was thicker. It was earlier in the spring. I remember it was important to keep it below the pin. You didn’t want to put it above the pin.”
A Liberty University sophomore, Jonathan Yaun will be among 91 golfers competing for the green jacket as the Sunnehanna Amateur begins on Tuesday and runs through Friday.
Traditionally, the Amateur is held in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans and the event was moved to July.
“Definitely it’s a great opportunity to be back in major championship amateur golf tournaments again,” Jonathan Yaun said as his group waited to tee off in the practice round. “We didn’t have many tournaments in the spring time because our NCAA seasons were cut short. It’s great to have tournaments like this that we can play in.
“The hospitality here has been phenomenal. Staying safe with coronavirus, I think this week they did a great job.”
Jonathan Yaun hopes to build on a strong performance in the North & South Amateur that ended July 4 on the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Course 2.
Yaun, of Minneola, Florida, reached the semifinal round after making seven birdies for a 28 on the front nine while playing Oklahoma State’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. Yaun birdied the first hole, made par on the second and ran off five straight birdies before a par on No. 8 and another birdie on 9 for what was labeled as one of the most electrifying rounds in North & South history.
He was the top-ranked player in the Atlantic Sun Conference while going 48-0 against league opponents as a sophomore at Liberty University.
“This is my first time ever playing in the event but we have family ties,” Jonathan Yaun said of Sunnehanna. “My father played in this event back in ’77. He had a lot of good memories playing out here. It’s cool to have a father-son relationship on this type of course.”
Radford Yaun shot on even-par 70 in the third round in 1977, his best day in the tournament. He tied for 39th with a 306. John Cook won the 1977 Sunnehanna Amateur and also won in 1979.
“You get to reminisce about shots he hit and see the course again in 40-plus years,” Jonathan Yaun said.
“He loved the green complexes. He remembered the slopes on them. He’s played Winged Foot before and he said they’re very similar to Winged Foot. Very slopey. You can use that slope to your advantage but you can also get short-sided and it could be really like you’re in jail.”
Like Sunnehanna Country Club, Winged Foot Golf Club is an Albert W. Tillinghast-designed course.
“With Tilllinghast greens you want to hit the ball below the pin,” said Radford Yaun, 64. “If the greenskeepers put the pins in some tough places, you don’t want to be putting downhill. That’s the one thing, I think I would have tried to keep the ball below the pin a little better, just play a little smarter (during the 1977 Amateur).”
After Sunnehanna, Jonathan Yaun is headed to the Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Indiana on July 27.
“It’s nice to watch him when I can,” Radford Yaun said.
