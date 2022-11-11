Prior to last season, Penn Cambria and Central hadn’t met since 2014. The past two years, the teams have become quite familiar with each other.
Top-seeded Penn Cambria (9-1) will face third-seeded Central (9-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the District 6 Class 3A championship game at Mansion Park.
It will be the fourth matchup of the teams since 2021, and the second meeting with the district 3A crown on the line.
“You’re looking at two teams that know each other well and are determined to win the district championship,” said veteran Central coach Dave Baker, whose team is the two-time defending district champion.
“It’s a big thing to us and a great big thing to them.”
Central beat Penn Cambria 42-7 in the 2021 District 6 3A title game to complete a two-game sweep that included a 46-6 win by the Scarlet Dragons in Week 5 last season.
This year, Penn Cambria won a high-scoring 42-28 contest in Cresson during Week 3. Central has won eight straight games since then.
“The matchup in Week 3, for our kids and our program, enabled us to gain some confidence,” said Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus, whose team is coming off a bye and hasn’t played since Oct. 28. “We talked about it the past 2 ½ to 3 years that when we turned the corner, we wanted to compete with top-tier teams in the conference.
“This year, we wanted to beat some of the top-tier teams in the conference.”
Penn Cambria notched impressive Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference wins over Central, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (39-34), Bedford (27-20) and Chestnut Ridge (42-17).
The lone loss during the regular season was 49-42 at Richland, the undefeated LHAC champion whose season ended in a District 6-2A semifinal loss to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Thursday.
“It’s the playoffs, whatever happened in Week 3, you can throw that out the window,” Felus said. “I think both teams are much improved from Week 3.”
Central has won five District 6 titles since 2013 – in Class 2A in 2013, 2015, and in 3A in 2016, 2020, 2021.
Penn Cambria is looking for its first District 6 championship.
Penn Cambria senior quarterback Garrett Harrold has completed 123 of 172 passes for 1,929 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“The key for us is we have to stop their quarterback,” Baker said.
“You’re not really going to stop him. You have a chance to slow him down. He is a load when he gets going fast.
“He’s big and strong and he can run.”
So can Penn Cambria senior Zach Grove, who has rushed for 1,101 yards and 16 touchdowns on 125 carries. Senior Vinny Chirdon (39 catches, 553 yards, 12 TDs) and sophomore Gavin Harrold (29-451, four) are among a group of receivers that combined for 132 catches for 2,012 yards and 30 TDs.
Central senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine is the reigning state player of the year in 3A. He has completed 222 of 316 passes for 2,995 yards, 42 touchdowns and three interceptions. His career numbers include 9,195 passing yards and 137 TD passes.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
