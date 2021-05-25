Brady Walker will feel right at home as he takes the mound on Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Walker has been tabbed as the opening night starter in the first game in Johnstown Mill Rats history. The left-hander will get the ball for the 7 p.m. game against the West Virginia Miners as the collegiate, wooden-bat Prospect League debuts in the city.
“I’m excited,” said Walker, a Pitt-Johnstown redshirt senior who played at North Star High School and won the historic AAABA Tournament title with Martella’s Pharmacy in 2018.
“I think it’s been since we won the national championship since I’ve got to pitch here in the summer,” Walker said. “I’m really excited. I was kind of hoping I would get the ball on opening night.”
Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn said Walker was an obvious and solid choice to take the mound at the Point in the first game.
“A great kid,” Lynn said of Walker during a team photograph event at the Point on Tuesday afternoon.
“He’s familiar with this area. This is his home ballpark. This is his home mound. He’s ultimately very comfortable here.
“We’re going to look at him as a leader. He threw a short bullpen (Monday) off the main mound and looked so natural because this is his hometown, his mound.”
Walker was an All-PSAC West selection as a junior with a 6-0 record for the Mountain Cats in 2019. The lefty had a 2.61 ERA with 67 strikeouts and 10 walks in 411/3 innings.
Local fans always will remember Walker for his gutsy performance throughout the AAABA Tournament title game as Martella’s Pharmacy won 3-2 over the powerhouse New Orleans franchise in August 2018.
Walker threw 82/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk as 5,000 fans roared in the championship game. He earned The Tribune-Democrat MVP award presented to the local team and many felt he easily could have been named tournament MVP after pitching in two games Martella’s won, including opening night.
The title game performance earned Walker the 2018 Point Stadium Award.
The injury bug hit in 2019 and Walker underwent surgery.
The Mountain Cats had played 10 games before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season, but Walker sat out due to the surgery. This past season, he went 2-3 with 29 strikeouts in nine appearances as he bounced back from his injury. Due to the pandemic and a redshirt, he still has a season of eligibility at Pitt-Johnstown.
“I had a rough rehab season,” Walker said of his 2021 spring and why the Mill Rats will be a good fit for him. “I’m coming off shoulder surgery. I knew I needed to get more reps. I’m going back to UPJ for one more year. I’ve had some real bright spots this season. I’ve just got to keep working and keep pushing.
“I had the surgery in September 2019. I’m almost two years out,” Walker added. “I’m one of the only players who actually benefited from everything slowing down and getting that year back.
“I’m just kind of putting my head down and grinding through the rehab process.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.