Postseason familiarity? Berlin Brothersvalley and Chestnut Ridge certainly have it.
When the teams meet at Windber Stadium on Saturday night, it will be their fifth consecutive clash in the District 5 Class AA playoffs and the fourth time with district gold at stake.
“Our guys have been through the routine and so has Berlin,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker, whose Lions have won four straight – and seven of the past eight – 5-AA championships. “There is no advantage that I see. A district championship is always a special happening.
“Each year, our kids look forward to the opportunity to compete for and win a district championship. Part of the reason you play this game is to get to this point of the season. We’re on the doorstep. We want to make sure we cash in.”
Second-seeded Chestnut Ridge is 6-2 with losses to undefeated rival Bedford in the season opener and perennial 6-A power Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in LHAC play.
Top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley is 8-0. The WestPAC champions have outscored opponents 363-46 with four shutouts.
“We’re playing really good football, but we’ve still yet to put four quarters of football together,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “The Portage game, we struggled the first half and put the second half together. Same with the Windber game. Forest Hills, we had some mental lapses in the third quarter.
“We’ve been stressing all week that we’ve got to put four quarters of fundamentally sound football together in order to be successful this week.”
The Mountaineers are led by senior quarterback Will Spochart, who is third in the area with 936 rushing yards and fifth with 1,066 passing yards (60 of 95). Senior Preston Foor has rushed for 544 yards and 11 touchdowns, and senior Tuck Hillegass has 18 catches for 401 yards, ninth in the area.
“It’s an intriguing matchup,” Shoemaker said. “Spochart has had a really good year throwing. His ability to run between the tackles and get out on the edge presents a lot of matchup problems.
“We’re going to have to tackle well to try to minimize his effectiveness. We’ll have to swarm to the ball. With his size and power, he runs real hard. We’ve been emphasizing getting a lot of gold helmets to the ball.”
Chestnut Ridge has its own dual threat in senior quarterback Logan Pfister, who ranks fourth with 1,191 passing yards (74 of 125) and is ninth in the area with 698 rushing yards.
“The big thing is Pfister,” Paul said. “He’s by far the best athlete our team has faced all season. He’s so explosive. Last week, he single-handedly was not going to lose that game against Windber. He’s a coach on the field for Max. He’s got the accompanied pieces in (Matt) Whysong and (Trevor) Weyandt. “It’s a typical Chestnut Ridge team. They’re going to punch you in the mouth, and we’ve got to respond to that.”
Junior Matt Whysong has 31 catches for 637 receiving yards, second best in the area, and junior Trevor Weyandt has 29 catches for 374 yards, ranking 12th.
Berlin will be playing with thoughts of sidelined teammate Hunter Cornell, who was involved in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning and transported by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh’s UPMC Presbyterian.
“He is showing signs of improvement. He’s definitely not out of the woods yet, but he’s headed in the right direction,” Paul said on Wednesday. “We’re asking for continued prayers for him and the family. The support has been tremendous from the football community and the wrestling community.”
Shoemaker and the Lions showed their support.
“We send our thoughts and prayers,” Shoemaker said. “We talked with the team on Monday, and we wanted to offer prayers for Hunter and his recovery.”
Chestnut Ridge has 5-AA playoff wins over Berlin in the title game in 2018 (41-20), 2017 (52-17) and 2016 (41-7). The Lions won a semifinal contest over the Mountaineers in 2018 (49-27). That season, Ridge beat Everett (48-14) in the 5-AA title game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.