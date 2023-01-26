LORETTO – The Fairleigh Dickinson women’s basketball team bus broke down about 25 miles from DeGol Arena on Thursday night.
Unfortunately for St. Francis, the Knights arrived in time for the Northeast Conference clash none the worse for wear.
The Red Flash hung in for almost a half before coming unglued in the third quarter and being unable to come up with what could have been a course-changing win against the NEC’s second-place team, falling 71-45.
“We have to be at our best against a team like that,” Red Flash coach Keila Whittington said. “(Fairleigh Dickinson) has been one of the top teams in the conference. We knew our effort had to be even better than we’ve ever played, and we did not have the best effort, especially in the second half.
“I think they wanted it more.”
Fairleigh Dickinson went on a 17-4 run at the outset of the third quarter and wound up leading by as many as 28 points in a game that almost was a one-possession difference in the final 10 seconds of the second quarter.
“It’s the little things that we don’t do,” junior college transfer point guard Filippa Goula said. “We need to fix that in practice.”
There were a couple of bright spots in the loss that dropped St. Francis to 3-16 overall and 2-5 in the conference. Junior forward Aaliyah Moore nearly scored a career high for the second game in a row, popping in 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go along with four assists.
Senior center Sam Miller came up just shy of a career high in rebounds, finishing with eight.
However, Fairleigh Dickinson (14-5, 6-1 NEC) was 15 of 28 from the field in the second half while the Red Flash made just seven field goals.
St. Francis also turned the ball over 21 times. Other than Moore, no Red Flash player reached double figures. Destini Ward ended up with seven and Semaya Turner netted six off the bench.
“It was a matter of our intensity,” Moore said. “Just the little things we do well and sometimes we don’t. That’s a matter of being consistent.
“It can be frustrating in the moment, but it’s also exciting because it’s very small changes that, if we can make them, we can be a whole new team tomorrow.”
Moore is an example of that, the rebounding standout now flashing a smooth mid-range jumper that’s helped her scored 28 points in her past two games.
Moore did her best to keep the Red Flash in the game in the first half with a game-leading 12 points and three assists. Goula, however, was unable to make a 3-pointer from the corner, and then Fairleigh Dickinson’s Sierra DeAngelo made a layup off a lob at the other end to put the Knights up 35-27 at the break.
Fairleigh Dickinson scored 13 points off turnovers and had an 11-6 advantage in bench points over the first two quarters, while St. Francis was just 1 of 6 from 3.
The Knights then opened the second half with 3-pointers from Dahomee Forgues and Celia Carbonelle in the first minute to push the margin to 13. Moore subsequently was whistled for a charge – her third foul – and the Knights began to get separation from there.
Fairleigh Dickinson went on a 13-6 run over the last 2:50 of the first quarter to nab a 22-15 lead.
Despite four turnovers, things were looking good for the Red Flash in the first five minutes: Moore and Miller drew fouls on Knights’ leading scorer and rebounder Chloe Wilson, and Goula’s pull-up from the elbow had St. Francis within 8-7.
Moore’s running hook at the 3:41 mark then tied the contest at nine.
The next time down, Moore flipped a shot in while getting bumped to give St. Francis its first lead at 11-9. However, Ward fouled diminutive Knight reserve guard Ella Fajardo as she was draining a trey from the corner.
This was the first of a four-game home stand for the Red Flash, who are looking to, if they cannot crack the top four in the conference by tournament time, at least clean up the little mistakes that have been holding them back so far this season.
“It’s going to take our team making the decision that they’re ready to play, play together, work together,” Whittington said.
