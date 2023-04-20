Former Pittsburgh Pirates World Series Champions, shortstop Dick Groat, left, of the 1960 team, and pitcher Steve Blass, of the 1971 team, pose in the dugout before taking the field at PNC Park for a ceremony honoring Groat's lifetime of service to the Pirates organization, before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 1, 2019. Groat won World Series Championships with the Pirates in 1960 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)