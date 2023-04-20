The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that Elroy Face, Bob Friend, Dick Groat and Kent Tekulve will comprise the 2023 class of inductees into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The club launched the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022 to recognize former players and managers who have made a significant impact on the franchise, the game of baseball and the Pittsburgh community.
“As an organization, we are proud of the contributions and impact these four men have made both on and off the field for the Pirates, the city of Pittsburgh and our fans,” Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said. “Not only are they all world champions, they have remained pillars in our community for many years. It will be an honor to celebrate each of them later this season at their induction into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame.”
Face, Friend, Groat and Tekulve will join the inaugural class of 19 members who were inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022. This year’s class will be honored as part of a special pre-game ceremony on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 26.
Face, known as the pioneer of modern day relief pitching, spent 15 seasons with the Pirates and is the team’s all-time leader in appearances (802). He would be the Pirates' all-time saves leader (188) if saves were official when he pitched (prior to 1969). Face holds the National League record for most games won in relief (96) and the major league record for most relief wins in one season (18). He was a three-time All-Star and a member of the 1960 World Series champion Pirates. He led MLB in appearances (68) in 1956 and won 100 games in his career with the Pirates.
Friend is the all-time Pirates leader in starts (477), innings pitched (3,481) and strikeouts (1,682). He also ranks third among Pirates pitchers in games (568), fourth in wins (191) and third in shutouts (35). Friend led the National League in ERA in 1955 (2.83) and shared the major league lead in wins in 1958 (22). He led MLB in innings pitched in back-to-back seasons (1956-57) and topped MLB in starts in three consecutive seasons (1956-58). Friend was a three-time All-Star and a member of the 1960 World Series champion Pirates.
Groat was the National League's Most Valuable Player in 1960 who led the league in batting (.325) for the world champion Pirates that season. He was a three-time All-Star with the Pirates. Groat was a smooth-fielding shortstop who led the National League in double plays a record five times, putouts four times and assists twice. He ranks third on the Pirates all-time list for games played at shortstop (1,242). Groat compiled a .290 average in his nine years with the Pirates and produced the sixth-highest batting average (.303) over a four-year period from 1957-60, trailing only Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Joe Cunningham, Stan Musial and Orlando Cepeda.
Tekulve spent 12 of his 16 big league seasons pitching with the Pirates between 1974-85. He was a member of the 1979 World Series champion Pirates and an All-Star in 1980. He ranks first in National League history in innings pitched by a relief pitcher (1,436 2/3) and second in appearances (1,050). Tekulve led MLB in appearances three times as a Pirate and shares the team record for most games pitched in one season (94 in 1979). He ranks first in saves by a Pirates pitcher since 1969 (158) and second among Pirates pitchers in games (722). His 94 wins as a relief pitcher rank second in National League history behind Elroy Face (96).
