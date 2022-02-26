JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic boasts three experienced senior guards in its lineup, and the Crimson Crushers turned to that talented trio to pull past Purchase Line by a score of 60-26 in the quarterfinal round of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs on Saturday afternoon.
Ally Stephens led the charge with 15 points. Bailey Shriver supplied 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Lexi Martin added 10 points, 10 assists and four steals as the top-seeded Crimson Crushers overwhelmed No. 8 seed Purchase Line.
“I can’t even explain how nice it is,” Bishop McCort veteran coach John Hahn said of his senior leaders. “The younger girls have got to follow those three and when they came in and called the timeout, I said, ‘This is your three’s time to take us where we want to go.’ Bailey calms them down, and Ally and Lexi are both good shooters.
“If you can put three seniors on the floor that are guards that are true leaders, you don’t ever want that to go away. I’m going to miss those three.”
Bishop McCort, which received 14 rebounds from Bria Bair, leaned on those three star players in a decisive and dominant third quarter. Purchase Line outscored McCort 15-10 in the second quarter and trailed 25-19 at halftime, putting some pressure on the top seed.
It all clicked for the Crimson Crushers after the break. Bishop McCort outscored the Red Dragons 26-4 in the third period, and at one point had an astonishing 29-0 run in the second half to leave no doubt about the outcome.
“We need to play, we need to start to play,” Hahn recounted his message to his team at halftime. “We get an 11 or 12-point lead and like all year long, they just pull us right back in: turnovers, dumb fouls. I said, 'The first three minutes of the third quarter are going to be huge. We’ve got to impose our will on them.' ”
The Crimson Crushers did just that.
Stephens and Martin hit back-to-back 3’s to force a timeout by Purchase Line, but the momentum had already swung in favor of Bishop McCort by that point, and the host team never looked back.
Freshman guard Cami Beppler came off the bench and provided 12 points, including six during that third quarter onslaught.
“Cami Beppler, when she comes in and if she’s on buddy, she can light it up in a hurry,” Hahn said of the talented freshman.
The Crimson Crushers had an impressive run to start the game, building leads of 10-0 and 15-2, but Purchase Line managed to weather that early storm and even take control in the second quarter.
“It’s been the same thing all year, we get out to a big lead, then they reel us back,” Hahn said. “They didn’t want to go home and they know if you lose this, you go home.”
Bishop McCort punched a ticket to the PIAA tournament with the victory and also a showdown in the semifinal round against Blair County power Bellwood-Antis, set for 7 p.m. Monday night at the Crushers home gym.
Bishop McCort and Bellwood-Antis met earlier this year with the Crimson Crushers edging the Blue Devils on Feb. 5 by a score of 63-52. Hahn and Bellwood-Antis coach Jim Swaney had a conversation prior to that meeting.
“He said, ‘I’ll see you in the playoffs,’ ” Hahn said of Swaney’s remarks.
“That should be a doozy.”
