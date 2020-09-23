Central Cambria football coach Shane McGregor sees the hard lessons learned during two very difficult seasons beginning to pay dividends for the Red Devils.
McGregor’s team will take a 2-0 record into Friday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest against Greater Johnstown at Trojan Stadium.
The Red Devils haven’t opened a season at 3-0 since 2003.
Last season, Central Cambria won its opening two games but lost eight in a row to close the schedule. Two years ago the Devils took a Week 1 victory and dropped the next nine.
McGregor believes a much different squad is primed to take a significant step.
“One thing you can never have enough of in high school football is experience,” said McGregor, who welcomed back 10 starters on offense and nine on defense this season.
“Our offensive line, we’ve got guys who have started for two years who are just juniors,” the coach added. “We knew coming forward those young guys eventually would be old guys with experience. That group has blossomed well and paved the holes for Hobbs.”
Hobbs Dill is among the area rushing leaders. The junior tops the LHAC with 303 rushing yards on 31 attempts. Dill also is among the area leaders with six touchdowns and 36 points.
“Hobbs has great vision. After a really good summer for he and the whole group, he has really taken off,” McGregor said. “I see him break away from the pack in a game, break away from the line of scrimmage and run for a TD. I say to myself, ‘I’ve seen this before. I’ve seen it at 7 o’clock in the morning during drills.’ ”
Dill has plenty of help in front of him.
McGregor said two-year starters on the offensive line include junior center Reece Werner (6-1, 270), senior guard Eric Mertens (5-10, 170) and junior guard Isaac Bellomo (5-10, 260). The returnees also include junior left tackle Tyler Sheldon (6-4, 285), senior right tackle Levi Villarrial (5-10, 240) and junior tight end Jake Wentz (6-4, 182).
The coach said junior tight end Jonathan Hajzus, senior fullback Levi Keiper and junior fullback Will Westrick also have been instrumental in opening up holes.
“Last week was big for us,” McGregor said of a 28-0 home win over Cambria Heights. “I kept telling them all week we haven’t beaten Cambria Heights since 2014. Every time it was because of Cambria Heights dominating us on the line of scrimmage.”
Outscoring the first two opponents by a combined 77-22 count is a positive start. But McGregor, himself a former Red Devils quarterback who played at Penn State University, knows better than to become complacent.
“I just reminded the guys 365 days ago we’ve been here before and we went out and got shelled by Westmont (35-0),” McGregor said of a Week 3 game in 2019. “You can’t take anything for granted, even if you’re playing great. You don’t win on just Friday. You win on Monday, on Tuesday, on Wednesday and on Thursday for Friday’s result.”
A third straight win would put Central Cambria in territory the program hasn’t visited in recent history.
The last time Central Cambria won its first three games was 17 years ago, when the Devils finished 9-2. The Red Devils won their first five games that season before falling 15-12 to Forest Hills in Week 6. Central Cambria closed with three regular-season wins and a playoff victory over Bedford, before falling again to the Rangers 24-14 in the District 5-6 Class AA semifinal round that season.
No points: Expectations were high at Berlin Brothersvalley heading into the COVID-19- delayed season. The Mountaineers have delivered.
Coach Doug Paul’s team has outscored its first two WestPAC opponents by a combined 105-0 in shutouts over Shade (56-0) and at Conemaugh Township (49-0).
The Mountaineers have rushed for 707 yards on 85 carries, an average of 8.7 per attempt and 353.5 per game.
Will Spochart leads the way with 333 yards on 30 carries. The senior standout ranks second in the area rushing totals.
Defensively, Berlin has four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one sack in two games.
WPIAL win: Ligonier Valley overcame a 13-0 first-quarter deficit and beat Frazier 35-19 for the Rams’ first victory since rejoining the WPIAL this season.
Ligonier Valley had spent 43 years in the WPIAL, going 139-220-23 from 1927 to 1969 before joining District 6.
The Rams dominated the Heritage Conference with four straight unbeaten seasons, four Appalachian Bowl titles, a pair of 6-AA crowns and two district runner-up finishes before the move back to the WPIAL in all sports was approved in 2019.
Back on track: United beat Bishop Carroll Catholic 8-0 in a defensive struggle to claim the Lions’ first on-field victory since the 2018 season.
The Lions’ lone win in 2019 was by forfeit over Conemaugh Valley in the Week 10 Heritage-WestPAC crossover game. United went 9-5 and advanced to the 6-A title game in 2018, falling to Juniata Valley. Coach Kevin Marabito’s team beat Northern Cambria in overtime in the district semifinal round that year.
