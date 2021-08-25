WINDBER, Pa. – The Windber High School football team is an experienced bunch, with all but one starter back from a 6-2 squad that advanced to the District 5 Class 2A semifinal round.
Coach Matt Grohal certainly is eager to work with all of those returnees.
But the 11th-year Ramblers head coach also is excited about a new face in the lineup.
“We got Keith Charney to finally come out and play football,” Grohal said of the athletic, 6-foot-3 senior Ramblers basketball standout. “We’re really excited about our three skill kids. Dylan (Tomlinson) is as good as they come. With the addition of Charney and Nick Dom, we’ve got three really good skill players.
“We may just throw 50% of the time this year. That’s not like Windber football.”
Of course, junior John Shuster will make an impact after rushing for 1,495 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns for 108 points.
The 5-11, 184-pound running back/linebacker averaged 10.2 yards a carry and had six 100-yard games in eight contests in 2020.
Shuster has 2,644 rushing yards with an average of 139.2 a game in his first two seasons.
“Shuster is a specimen,” Grohal said. “We know we’re going to get big things from him. He’s had a great offseason. It’s nice to have an all-state type running back with this line and those skill position guys on the edge.”
Senior quarterback Aiden Gray returns after completing 38 of 82 passes for 608 yards, eight TDs and five interceptions.
Tomlinson had 63 receptions for 514 yards and three scores.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons, a lot of people who are going to work hard and try their best,” Tomlinson said.
The Ramblers will miss all-state playmaker Aaron Willis, who had 15 touchdowns and 94 points on offense and four interceptions on defense.
“We have 21 of 22 starters back,” Grohal said. “Obviously these guys have been playing a long time and they’re very experienced.”
The Ramblers opened last season with four consecutive victories, including a 42-25 Week 2 win at Hanover Area after a three-hour drive across the state.
District 5 2A runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley tripped up the Ramblers 27-14 at Windber Stadium in Week 5 of the COVID-19 impacted season, but Grohal’s team bounced back with two lopsided wins, at North Star and against Portage.
Eventual District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge edged the Ramblers 28-22 in the semifinal.
“We lost a tough one to Chestnut Ridge in the playoffs,” Grohal said.
Windber had a no-contest in Week 10 due to a COVID-19 situation at Conemaugh Valley canceling the game even as the Ramblers were warming up on the field while the Blue Jays were on the team bus in the parking lot.
The Ramblers will benefit from solid, veteran offensive and defensive lines.
“They were animals in the offseason,” Grohal said of his linemen. “They lived in the weight room. These are five guys that have been four-year starters for us.”
The coach’s son, senior Nathan Grohal, is at center. Senior Brady Russo and junior Dom Bifano are tackles, and seniors Gino Flori and Dominic Waite are guards.
“It helps with the mindset,” Nathan Grohal said of the experience throughout the roster.
“Our mind-set has been really good at practice. The mentality at practice, we’ve got 20 guys back there that are all seniors. The energy is better.
“The experience is better. It just leads to winning games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.