An experienced Mountain Cats men’s basketball team has been waiting for an opportunity to build on the success established two seasons ago.
Pitt-Johnstown will open the 2021-22 season with games against Concord (West Virginia) and West Virginia Wesleyan during the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Tip-Off Classic on Friday and Saturday before playing its home opener against West Liberty University on Nov. 17 at the Sports Center.
Entering his 33rd season at Pitt-Johnstown, coach Bob Rukavina returns six of his top-seven players from the 2019-20 team that went 22-9 and had a 15-7 mark in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division.
Fronting the Cats will be two-time all-PSAC West pick and two-time division Defensive Player of the Year John Paul Kromka.
Rukavina earned his 500th victory in a 72-69 win over Slippery Rock University at the Sports Center in January 2020 and eventually led the Mountain Cats to their sixth consecutive PSAC Tournament berth. But the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020-21 season, leaving the Mountain Cats to wonder, “What if?”
In addition to Kromka, four other juniors with starting experience return to the lineup.
In the paint, Kromka, a second-team National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and second-team Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region choice following the 2019-20 season, led the Mountain Cats in scoring (15.2 points per game), rebounding (8.3), field goal percentage (61.45), free-throws made (104) and attempted (139) and blocked shots (78).
His field goal percentage, total blocks and blocks per game all led the PSAC. Nationally, Kromka ranked fifth in blocks, eighth in blocks per game and total blocks, 16th in field goal percentage and 40th in total rebounds (257).
Additionally, Kromka, who needs 82 points to become Pitt-Johnstown’s 32nd 1,000-point scorer, was named a CoSIDA Academic first-team All-American in 2021-22 and earned a spot on the PSAC winter top-10 list for academics and athletics following the 2019-20 season.
Joining Kromka on the inside will be junior returning starter Caiden Landis, who added a significant amount of muscle to his 6-foot-7 frame, and redshirt freshman Colin Cote.
In 31 games (30 starts) two years ago, Landis averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while Cote will provide Rukavina and the Mountain Cats solid depth in the middle.
Cote averaged 19 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a senior at Peters Township High School in Pittsburgh.
Rukavina also welcomes back a handful of talented junior guards, all with plenty of starting experience, led by point guard Fred Mulbah and shooting guard Drew Magestro.
Mulbah averaged 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore and led the PSAC in assists (209) and assists per game (6.7). Mulbah, who has worked to expand his scoring ability, also ranked sixth in NCAA Division II in assists, 10th in assists per game, 43rd in assist-to-turnover-ratio and 68th in steals (53).
Magestro, one of Pitt-Johns- town’s best shooters and a former PSAC West Freshman of the Year selection, led the Mountain Cats with 54 3-pointers in 2019-20 and averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and nearly two assists per game.
Two other sharp-shooting guards Joe Batt and Jared Jakubick join Mulbah and Magestro in the Pitt-Johnstown backcourt. Batt knocked down 26 3-pointers and averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30 games as a sophomore, and Jakubick hit 21 of his 41 3-pointers and averaged 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 31 games.
Redshirt freshman Andy Zuchelli, a two-time PIAA Class 1A all-state first-team selection and the Somerset County Player of the Year in 2019-20, is also expected to give Pitt-Johns- town even more strength from the perimeter. Zuchelli scored 1,933 career points at North Star High School.
Junior guards Jacob Shuagis (Penn Cambria) and Daunte Allegretto, coupled with newcomer Grant Timmerson will also compete for time on the court and provide even more depth.
Pitt-Johnstown must fill the void left by the graduation of two-time all-PSAC West player Josh Wise, who scored 1,541 career points and had 522 rebounds and 266 assists for the Mountain Cats.
Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Elijah Sechler, who led the Mountaineers to a state runner-up finish as a senior, will play guard, but is among a talented group that is expected to redshirt. Sechler was the 2020-21 PIAA Class 1A Player of the Year.
Freshmen Tyler Bilinsky, an all-section WPIAL choice from Norwin, and Central Dauphin’s 2020-21 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Conference Player of the Year Ryan Smith are all expected to redshirt during the 2021-22 season.
