Martella’s Pharmacy is prepared to represent Johnstown in the Pony League World Series in Washington.
The Johnstown Recreation Pony League champion will open the eight-team, 14-and-under tournament at 8 p.m. Friday against Manchester, New Hampshire, at Lew Hays Field.
“We have a well-versed team when it comes to experience,” said Martella’s coach Brian Oleksa. “Some of these kids are playing in their third world series.”
Oleksa listed third baseman Ben Kormanski, pitcher-center fielder Chase Williamson, catcher Lucas Oleksa and outfielder-pitcher Adam Radkowski as veterans preparing for their third world series appearance after advancing with teams to championship events as both 11-year-olds and 12-year-olds.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the teams from vying for such competition in 2020.
“A lot was canceled last year because of COVID,” Brian Oleksa said. “We went to 11-U and 12-U World Series. The 11-U was a Ripken World Series in Jenson Beach, Florida, and the 12-U was in Branson, Missouri.”
In addition to the four three-year series participants, other Martella’s players, according to a roster provided by the team, include Justin Whysong, Aaron Smearman, John Wesner, Gage Ruddek, Connor Jones, Colin Dinyar, Anthony Grippo and Aaron Bowers.
Coach Oleksa is assisted by coaches Matt Smearman, Eric Dinyar and Matt Radkowski.
“We have a lot of 14-year-olds,” Coach Oleksa said. “We won the (Johnstown Recreation) city league. We had a mixture of kids. We picked up some kids from the Bandits team, kind of like what the AAABA does. We’re all 14’s because this is a 14-U series.”
Martella’s Pharmacy will be the 10th team from Johnstown to advance to the Pony League World Series and the first since 2016.
The squad went 18-1 in Johnstown Recreation play and was undefeated in the host area tournament in Boardman, Ohio. Martella’s outscored its opponents 37-13 in the tourney.
“It’s just a great group of boys,” Coach Oleksa said.
“We’ve been around these kids for five or six years since 8-U and 9-U baseball. They jell well together. They play well together. Every one of them hits the ball well from top to bottom.”
The players have formed a bond that has helped Martella’s win 20 games this season.
“We’ve been together the last 10 or 11 months,” Coach Oleksa said.
“It is a very respectful group of kids that just wants to have fun playing baseball and they do very well at it. They make my life pretty easy when you have a great group of kids who can play baseball.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
