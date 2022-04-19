Left-handed reliever Tony Watson retired at the age of 36.
Watson was the Pittsburgh Pirates’ ninth-round pick in 2007.
The southpaw posted a 47-29 record and 2.90 ERA with 570 strikeouts over 648 1/3 innings in 11 seasons. In 2014, Watson earned a spot on the All-Star team when he produced a 1.63 ERA with 81 punchouts over 77 1/3 frames.
Watson pitched for the Pirates (2011-17), Dodgers (2017), Giants (2018-20, ‘21) and Angels (2021).
In 2017, Pittsburgh traded Watson to the Dodgers for Oneil Cruz and Angel German.
