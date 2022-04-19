Pirates Watson Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Tony Watson throws during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game March 4, 2017, against the Boston Red Sox, in Bradenton, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara
AP photo

Left-handed reliever Tony Watson retired at the age of 36.

Watson was the Pittsburgh Pirates’ ninth-round pick in 2007.

The southpaw posted a 47-29 record and 2.90 ERA with 570 strikeouts over 648 1/3 innings in 11 seasons. In 2014, Watson earned a spot on the All-Star team when he produced a 1.63 ERA with 81 punchouts over 77 1/3 frames.

Watson pitched for the Pirates (2011-17), Dodgers (2017), Giants (2018-20, ‘21) and Angels (2021).

In 2017, Pittsburgh traded Watson to the Dodgers for Oneil Cruz and Angel German.

