Former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Russell Martin announced his retirement after playing 14 seasons in the majors on Saturday.
Martin revealed the news in an Instagram post that showed him wearing a jersey of every team he played for.
Martin, 39, played for the Pirates during the 2013-14 seasons. The four-time All-Star hit .256 and threw out 73 potential base stealers in two seasons with the Pirates and helped the club reach the playoffs in both years. In 2014, Martin hit .290 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs, while receiving National League MVP votes. Martin also played for the Dodgers, Yankees and Blue Jays.
The Montreal Expos originally selected Martin in the 35th round of the 2000 MLB draft. However, he elected to attend Chipola College in Florida rather than begin his professional career. Martin then was picked by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 17th round of the 2002 MLB draft.
Martin made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2006 and remained with the team through the 2010 season. Coming off a hairline fracture in his right hip, Martin reached free agency after getting non-tendered by the Dodgers.
He went on to sign with the New York Yankees, playing two seasons with the team. Martin then signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. That was followed by returning to his native Canada by playing for the Toronto Blue Jays with a five-year, $82 million deal.
Martin’s career then came full circle when the Blue Jays traded him to the Dodgers for minor leaguers Ronny Brito and Andrew Sopko.
Martin has not played since the 2019 season. He finished his career a lifetime .248/.349/.397 hitter over 14 seasons.
Martin additionally won a Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger in 2007, which was his first of back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Dodgers.
