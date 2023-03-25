JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Locked in a tie against NAHL East Division rival Philadelphia, Johnstown looked for an opportunity to break away in front of 3,419 fans inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Tomahawks took advantage of Nick Ahern’s power-play goal with 6:24 left in the third period, sealing a 2-1 victory over the Rebels to begin a key three-game home series on Friday night.
“It was huge,” Ahern said. “All the points we can get are crucial. There was a ton of juice in the building tonight. I think that helped the boys get up a lot.”
Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Max Talbot, a member of the 2009 Stanley Cup championship team, took part in the ceremonial puck drop and greeted fans during the first period.
Ahern’s 10th tally of the season gave Johnstown (24-23-4) just enough breathing room in a tightly contested game that featured 78 combined penalty minutes and 28 shots on goal apiece.
With Northeast’s 6-2 victory over first-place Maryland, Johnstown remains 11 points behind Northeast for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division with nine games remaining.
Securing two points to begin the series was crucial for the hosts.
“We wanted to start the weekend off on the right foot with a ‘W,’ ” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “I thought our first was tough because there was a lot of penalties early on. You really can’t get a whole lot of flow going in the game. Eventually, in the second and third, we played five on five and got some line rotations going. I thought we found our feet and our legs. We stuck with it and showed a lot of resolve in the third period.”
Tied at 1-all in the third period, Johnstown gained control of the puck in Philadelphia’s zone.
Johnny Ulicny and captain Ryan Vellucci kept possession of the puck for Ahern to let go of a shot in the middle of the ice, using a couple of screeners to his advantage.
“I liked the fact we won a battle on the wall to keep the play alive in our zone,” Letizia said.
“Then Nick rolled up high. He’s got a heck of a shot, you saw that. We had two guys parked in front of the net taking his (goaltender Jakub Krbecek) eyes away. Nick had a great ability to see it and put it right home.”
Ahern was surprised his shot went into the back of the net.
“Johnny had the puck and dropped it to me,” Ahern said. “I walked to the middle and saw there was quite a lane. I didn’t really feel the need to fire it in. I just kind of floated it in there pretty soft, hoping for a tip. It just kind of floated through everybody and ended up going in. I was very fortunate.”
Philadelphia generated three power plays, but came up empty in the first period. The Rebels outshot Johnstown 11-5. Ulicny had a breakaway opportunity, but Krbecek made a pad save with 9:04 remaining.
A trickling puck went wide left of the Johnstown net with 1:36 remaining in the period.
In the second, Johnstown generated better scoring opportunities early. A dedicated forecheck turned into a turnover behind Philadelphia’s net, which led to Justin Rapp’s goal 12:40 into the period. The game was scoreless through the first 32 minutes, 40 seconds.
Just 28 seconds later, Philadelphia’s Max Marquette scored past Alec Rajalin-Scharp (27 saves) for the equalizer. Kris Samitis provided an assist.
Philadelphia put an extra attacker on the ice with 2:25 left, but could not score the equalizer.
“He was rock solid,” Letizia said of his goalie. “I thought he played a really good game. He made big saves and slowed the game down when he had to.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.