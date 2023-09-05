ALTOONA, Pa. – Former Johnstown Mill Rat Trey Lipscomb and Brady House each homered as the Harrisburg Senators defeated the Altoona Curve 6-4 on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, provided two hits for Harrisburg. James Wood tripled among his two knocks. House and J.T. Arruda each drove in two runs.
Andres Alvarez recorded three hits for Altoona. Alvarez's RBI triple put the Curve on the board in the second inning off Harrisburg starter Dustin Saenz. He finished the day 3-for-4 with a pair of singles that led to runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Saenz tossed five innings in the start for the Senators, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts.
Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning on House's two-run home run, his first at the Double-A level. Lipscomb, who was a member of the Mill Rats in 2021, added a solo homer in the fourth off Curve starter Jackson Wolf, who threw five innings and gave up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Altoona scored a run in the seventh inning on a Connor Scott fielder’s choice. Lolo Sanchez hit a one-out single before Alvarez moved him to third on a single of his own. In the ninth, Jacob Gonzalez and Alvarez each reached base with a hit before Jackson Glenn singled to score them both. The Curve brought the tying run to the plate in Tsung-Che Cheng, who grounded out to end the contest.
Glenn and Gonzalez each finished with two hits as Glenn extended his on-base streak to 17 games. Joe Perez went 1-for-2 with two walks to push his on-base streak to 20 games. Altoona fell to 24-32 in the second half, 58-66 overall in the loss.
The Curve continue their final six-game series of the 2023 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Altoona left-hander Anthony Solometo will start against Harrisburg southpaw Andrew Alvarez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.