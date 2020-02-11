Less than a month after resigning as the varsity football coach at Bishop McCort Catholic, Brian Basile will make a return to the sidelines for the 2020 gridiron season.
The Somerset Area school board announced on Monday that Basile will be the next coach of the Golden Eagles. He replaces Bob Landis, who was recently hired to take over as the North Star football coach.
“We are excited to have Mr. Basile as our next coach at Somerset,” Golden Eagles Athletic Director Scott Close said. "The knowledge, positive attitude, and passion that he will bring to our program will benefit our athletes tremendously. He will work to make our students better themselves both on and off of the field.
"I want to thank our previous staff for the efforts that they put forth. Coach Basile will be able to step in and continue our quest for excellence.”
Basile retired at Bishop McCort after five seasons with the Crimson Crushers, who accrued a 32-27 overall record including a 6-6 mark this past season, which concluded with a District 6 Class A playoff loss to eventual PIAA runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle.
His teams produced back-to-back 10-3 seasons with District 6-AA runner-up finishes to Ligonier Valley in both 2016 and 2017.
Landis had a nine-year record of 55-47 at Somerset, including a 32-7 mark from 2013 to 2015. The Golden Eagles were 3-8 in 2019.
His team won a program-best 13 games in 2014 (13-2) and advanced to the PIAA Class AAA semifinal round. The Golden Eagles beat Clearfield (27-0) for the District 5-6-8-9 subregional crown and then reeled off state playoff victories over Selinsgrove (47-14) and Bethlehem Catholic (30-0), the latter a stunning upset. Archbishop Wood beat the Golden Eagles in the PIAA semifinal.
