JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Tomahawks goaltender Sam Evola turned away all 29 shots he faced Saturday night to anchor the Tomahawks’ 4-0 victory over the Jamestown Rebels at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Evola’s first shutout of the season improved his record to 13-8-2 on the year and kept the Tomahawks (17-12-4) in the thick of a three-way battle for third place in the NAHL East Division. Johnstown is now one point ahead of both Jamestown (17-14-3) and the Northeast Generals in the standings after picking up three of a possible four points in the weekend series.
“It feels good,” Evola said. “When our team plays a full 60 (minutes), it makes my job pretty easy. Shout out to them for blocking shots, eating pucks and doing the right thing with the puck in our zone. We just got it done.”
Evola's coach had nothing but praise for his spotless night.
“I think Sammy’s game tonight spoke for itself, he was outstanding,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “When they did have some looks that we could defend, we did a good job blocking shots. When you get guys sacrificing to block shots and your goalie’s locked in, I’d like to think you have a good chance.”
After the Tomahawks were held to just one goal in Friday’s shootout loss, four different players found the net in Saturday’s win as Johnstown outshot the Rebels 30-29. Braedon Ford picked up a goal and an assist, while Frank Jenkins tallied a pair of assists.
“It was nice to see some pucks go in,” Letizia said. “We worked a little bit harder for those today. That’s the way you win, if you get a little something from everybody. We had guys that played big minutes and did some good things, and some that played less time-wise but still executed and contributed. It was a good team effort for sure.”
Johnstown opened the scoring late in the first period when Holt Oliphant notched his fifth of the season on assists from Johnny Ulicny and Jenkins at the 17:14 mark.
That lead increased at 6:50 of the second period when Cole Bianchin scored his third of the year on a carom off the boards behind the net, with Cedrick Theodore and Ford picking up assists on the play.
The Tomahawks then gave Evola all the breathing room he needed with a pair of insurance goals in the final period. Egan Schmitt hammered home a rebound on a shot by David Matousek for his fifth goal of the season at the 9:36 mark. Ford completed the scoring just over two and half minutes later when he lit the lamp for the fourth time this year on assists from Jenkins and Zachary Murray.
Johnstown now heads into a challenging part of their schedule, with seven consecutive road games before the team returns home on February 11 for a weekend series with the Maine Nordiques. “We’re going to have to be road warriors for the next few weeks,” said Letizia.
Armstrong makes appearance: Former Pittsburgh Penguin first-round draft pick and current television analyst Colby Armstrong dropped the ceremonial first puck and met with fans for photos and autographs.
“I’m used to being from a small town, and it feels exactly the same here,” the Lloydminster, Saskatchewan native said. “It’s pretty comfortable.”
“To come to this rink with an amazing history and the tons of players that have come through here, it’s cool to visit. Driving in here, the river and the valley is a beautiful sight. It’s like a heavenly little valley of hockey down here.”
After an NHL career with Pittsburgh and three other teams that lasted from 2004-2014, Armstrong described his transition to the broadcast studio.
“Being comfortable on camera is a work in progress, but I think I’ve gotten better every year," he said. “I really enjoy doing it and still being around the game.”
When asked what advice he would give to the Tomahawks players on what it takes to make it to the next level, Armstrong said, “if you have self-doubt, it makes it tough, so just go for it. Play hard, play on the edge, play how you want to play, and be yourself. Enjoy your experience because it flies by very fast.”
On making an appearance in the arena where Slap Shot was filmed, Armstrong revealed a personal connection to one of the co-stars of the film.
“I didn’t see Slap Shot until I was in junior hockey when we watched it a bunch of times on the bus," Armstrong said. "It is the best hockey movie, an amazing script. I ended up in Toronto playing with Christian Hanson, who’s from Pittsburgh. His dad is Dave Hanson, who runs our new arena in Pittsburgh, and I get to see him all the time, so the movie hits a little close to home now. The movie’s still talked about to this day and has a cult following. People are jealous that I’m here at the War Memorial right now.”
