EVERETT, Pa. – Everett mustered a safety in the second quarter and a passing touchdown in the third stanza to defeat Meyersdale on Friday night in a nonconference battle.
Everett improved to 1-7, while Meyersdale moved to 0-9.
Calvin Iseminger made a tackle in the end zone with 7:02 left in the second quarter for a 2-0 Everett lead. The lead stood until halftime.
Jacob Price hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Bumgardner with 7:19 left in the third quarter. Malex Akers added the extra-point kick for a 9-0 lead.
Everett picked off two passes on defense and recovered a fumble.
Meyersdale held a 13-6 edge in first downs. The Red Raiders piled up 136 passing and 80 rushing yards compared to Everett’s 121 total yards of offense.
Daulton Sellers led Meyersdale with 58 rushing yards on 26 carries and added two catches for 70 yards. Drake Sellers completed 4 of 13 passes for 111 yards. Karter Schurg added two catches for 39 yards. Bryson Hetz hauled in a pass for 27 yards.
Meyersdale was penalized nine times for 92 yards.
Everett was flagged nine times for 78 yards. The Warriors lost two fumbles.
Iseminger totaled 40 rushing yards on 10 carries to lead the Warriors. Tyler Baumgardner passed for 48 yards. Wilson Harman finished with three catches for 25 yards.
Meyersdale travels to Northern Cambria next Friday night in a Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover contest.
