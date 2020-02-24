MEYERSDALE – Everett won both the smallbore and air rifle state championships on Thursday. The Warriors tallied 2,253 points in smallbore to defeat DuBois (2,221).
Conemaugh Township (2,220), Meyersdale (2,195) and Portage (2,172) rounded out the top five. Eight of the top nine teams were local squads.
In air rifle, Everett’s score of 1,534 was better than DuBois’ 1,523, Conemaugh Township’s 1,488, Portage’s 1,484 and Chestnut Ridge’s 1,449.
Kutztown’s Emma Rhode won the smallbore competition by racking up a 574. Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Abigail Knapp finished second with a 569. Meyersdale’s Lindsey Robertson (562, tied for sixth) and Conemaugh Township’s Ruby Korenoski (561, eighth) rounded out local shooters in the top 10.
In air rifle, Everett’s Allison Klavuhn posted a 387 to defeat DuBois’ Alex Long by one point. Korenoski posted a 382 as the only local shooter in the top 10.
