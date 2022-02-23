DuBOIS, Pa. – Everett picked up two team titles at this past weekend’s 2022 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Smallbore Rifle Championships in DuBois.
In smallbore, Everett totaled 2,228. Conemaugh Township (2,199), DuBois (2,186), North Star (2,182) and Portage (2,169) rounded out the top five.
Individually, Emmaus High School’s Griffin Lake was the state smallbore (579), air rifle (394) and prone (415.1) champion.
Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Emily Bennett (564) finished in second place in smallbore. Rounding out the top six were Everett’s Joey Kovach (563), McGuffey’s Riley Dunn (562), DuBois’ Gabriella Sprague (562) and Grove City’s Jack Ogoreuc (562).
In air rifle, Everett (1,529) topped North Star (1,491), DuBois (1,488), Conemaugh Township (1,482) and Portage (1,460).
The top five individuals after Lake were Dunn (392), North Star’s Elissa Barron (391), Kutztown’s Emma Rhode (390) and Everett’s Liam Tegeler (389).
Emmaus won with the prone title with a score of 1,018.7.
