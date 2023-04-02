The Everett rifle team recently won the 2023 Pennsylvania Interscholastic 3-Position Smallbore title.
With 2,237 points, the Warriors outscored Emmaus (2,196). Conemaugh Township (2,172) and Somerset (2,169) came in third and fourth place, respectively. North Star (sixth), Forest Hills (seventh), Bishop Carroll Catholic (eighth), Portage (ninth) and Northern Cambria (10th) rounded local teams in the top 10 out of 15 teams competing.
Conemaugh Township's Sierra LaPorta (563), Noah Lehman (546), Alex Boring (543) and Lydia Boring (520) filled out the lineup.
Somerset was led by Madison Allen (572), Kiersten Allen (551), Matt Shaffer (530) and Samantha Acey (516).
Emmaus' Griffin Lake produced a score of 397 out of a possible 400 for individual gold. Everett's Trey Myers (392) and McGuffey's Riley Dunn (388) took second and third, respectively.
The top local finisher was Chestnut Ridge's Molly Miller, who recorded a score of 385 to tie with Everett's Liam Tegeler and DuBois' Gabriella Sprague for fourth place. LaPorta came in a tie for ninth place with a 383. Forty-two individuals competed in the three-day event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.