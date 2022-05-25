EVERETT, Pa. – Trenten Mellott fanned seven batters in a two-hit shutout as Everett defeated Conemaugh Township 8-0 in Wednesday’s District 5 Class 2A semifinal.
Karl Foor and Sid Grove each scored twice for No. 1 seed Everett (17-2), which will face North Star in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedford. Six different Warriors drove in a run each. Calvin Iseminger doubled.
Jackson Byer and Larry Weaver (double) contributed a hit each for Conemaugh Township (14-7-1).
