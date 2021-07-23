FARGO, N.D. – Erik Gibson joined his younger brother as a double All-American at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior National Championships on Friday.
A Cornell recruit who will be a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, Gibson finished sixth in Greco-Roman on Friday, matching his performance from freestyle on Tuesday.
After dropping his first match in Greco-Roman, Gibson won eight consecutive matches to earn All-American status. He beat wrestlers from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii and Illinois along the way.
Gibson, who wrestled at 152 pounds in freestyle, lost to Wisconsin’s Aaron Dobbs in the medal round on Friday.
Mason Gibson, Erik’s younger brother, won a Greco-Roman title in the 16U division and was third in freestyle.
