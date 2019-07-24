ALTOONA – Derek Hill singled three times, and Kyle Funkhouser allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Erie SeaWolves beat the Altoona Curve 7-4 on Wednesday.
Funkhouser (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.
Erie went up 3-0 in the sixth after Kody Eaves hit a two-run home run.
Altoona answered in the bottom of the inning when Chris Sharpe hit an RBI double, scoring Mitchell Tolman to cut the deficit to two.
The SeaWolves later tacked on four runs in the eighth when Daniel Pinero hit a three-run home run and Sergio Alcantara hit an RBI single to secure the victory.
Domingo Robles (2-4) went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked three.
