Choosing the top high school wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area over the past 21 seasons is no easy task.
I’ve been fortunate to cover the sport for The Tribune-Democrat for most of that time, allowing me to watch some of the nation’s best wrestlers on a regular basis.
The sport probably produces more Division I athletes than any in our area. Since 2000, local wrestlers have gone on to represent about 20 different institutions at the highest level, including powerhouses Penn State, Iowa and Ohio State.
Facing such a daunting task, I started by using Tom Elling’s Pennsylvania Wrestling Handbook to compile a spreadsheet of every PIAA medalist from area schools. I then assigned a numerical value to each of those medals – 10 points for a state champion, eight for a runner-up, six for a bronze, all the way down to 1 for eighth place.
That gave me a pretty clear-cut picture of the top wrestlers of the 2000s.
North Star’s Nick Roberts edged out Richland’s John Rizzo as the Outstanding Wrestler by virtue of placing higher in his non-title-winning season.
I was able to tweak the lineups to get wrestlers with the top point totals into weight classes at which they competed (or similar ones, since the weights changed after the 2011 season).
The toughest decision came in the upper weights. Rizzo was a given, with the only question whether he should be at 220 or 285. Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Josiah Jones won three medals between the weights but Central Cambria’s Nate Morris got the nod on the strength of his title.
Picking the second team was more difficult, especially when it came to getting the top wrestlers in the correct weight classes. That meant leaving some really accomplished wrestlers off the list. I added an honorable mention section to recognize wrestlers who won PIAA medals or made multiple appearances in the state tournament as well as those who won regional titles.
It’s a project that has generated plenty of interest, and I’ll be
interested to hear feedback from readers.
