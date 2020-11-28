In a normal season, Penn State coaches attempt to walk the tight rope of putting their most talented freshmen on the field while limiting their action to four games to preserve their eligibility.
The NCAA this season broke protocol and offered players blanket eligibility, allowing teams to use any player without having to worry about burning a redshirt.
On Saturday, Penn State’s youngsters made the most of their opportunity.
Nittany Lions’ freshmen accounted for 267 of Penn State’s 417 yards in their 27-17 win against Michigan which gave Penn State its first year of the season.
Penn State true freshman wide receiver Parker Washington torched the Michigan defense for 93 yards on nine catches. He averaged 10.3 yards per catch.
Nittany Lions freshman tight end Theo Johnson made the first start of his budding collegiate career, and running back Keyvone Lee logged the start at running back.
Saturday marked the first time in Penn State’s 133-year history that a true freshman running back, tight end and wide receiver started at the same time.
“We’ve had 13 first-time starters this year with four true freshmen on offense,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Nittany Lions starting running back Devyn Ford – a sophomore – didn’t travel with the team to Ann Arbor because of a death in his family, so Lee was tabbed for the start.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Lee rushed for a game-high 134 yards and one touchdown. His 22 carries also paced both Michigan and Penn State rushers.
Classmate and fellow running back Caziah Holmes entered Saturday as the second back on Penn State’s depth chart. He recorded 10 carries for 34 yards.
Penn State’s running back group this offseason was touted as one of the country’s deepest and most talented thanks in part to the return of Journey Brown and Noah Cain. The Nittany Lions lost Brown a week before their season opener when he announced his retirement because of a medical condition.
Cain suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 1 against Indiana.
After Ford was made unavailable early against Iowa last week, Lee and Holmes have since shouldered running back responsibilities.
A college football program can never have too much depth, as this season has shown Nittany Lions nation. Over the years, Penn State has filled its coffers with talented freshmen classes. This year, the group has been asked to do more than they typically would in a normal season.
Penn State this season has battled through frequent brushes with injury, forcing the Nittany Lions to rely on the depth provided by the team’s youth movement.
Franklin isn’t the only member of Penn State’s that’s pleased with the Nittany Lions’ youngster have been able to contribute this season.
“First and foremost, I think they’ve done their job,” Penn State junior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said of Penn State’s young contributors. “I think they’ve done an extremely well job of filling in for older guys who were out or hurt. They’ve all been sponges. They’re just soaking up all the coaching and all the advice we’ve given them as veterans here.”
