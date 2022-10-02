Before the season started, I participated in the customary practice of offering your best uneducated guess of where you think the team you cover will finish at the end of the regular season.
After watching the Nittany Lions endure an 11-11 record in 2020 and 2021, I felt pretty good about the 8-4 prediction I shared pretty confidently when giving my thoughts.
Well, we’re about to enter the second half of the Nittany Lions’ schedule, and they still haven’t dropped a game.
Is it too late to change my prediction?
To be fair, I picked Penn State to split early road games at Auburn and Purdue. Penn State won those games by a combined score of 76-43.
Saturday’s 17-7 win against Northwestern in soggy, rain-soaked conditions at Beaver Stadium put Penn State at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play at this point in the year. Whether you win by 10 or 40 points, they all count the same.
The Nittany Lions' play on offense mirrored the conditions they performed in, as they fumbled four times and tossed an interception. However, it never felt like Northwestern was seriously a threat to steal a win at any point of the game.
Penn State is idle this week before settling into the back end of a schedule that resumes on Oct. 15 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines are ranked No. 4 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll.
As of now, Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State are the lone opponents on the Nittany Lions’ remaining schedule ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. Recent outcomes in the Big Ten make the second half of Penn State’s schedule look less daunting than it appeared to be a few weeks ago.
Minnesota – which was ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll last week – on Saturday experienced its first loss of the season after dropping a game against Purdue. The veteran-heavy Gophers sustained a substantial blow when staring wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending injury a couple of weeks ago. Record-setting running back Mohamed Ibrahim missed the Purdue contest with a leg injury, a development that is certainly worth monitoring as Minnesota visits Penn State on Oct. 22 for this season’s White Out game.
Michigan State is in the middle of a three-game losing streak. It’s a solid bet that the losing streak will extend to four games after the Spartans host Ohio State this Saturday. Michigan State only lost two games all of last year and began the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25. The Spartans come to Beaver Stadium on Nov. 26 in a game that now looks far more winnable for Penn State than it did before.
Several things have worked well for Penn State through the first five weeks.
The defense up to this point has been tremendous. It’s thrived under the direction of first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and it’s hitting its stride at the right time. The Nittany Lions’ offense line and running backs have synergy. Penn State churned out 200 rushing yards against Northwestern, and its produced a 100-yard rusher three times this year. The Nittany Lions have made it a point to get its younger players in-game experience in an effort to cultivate depth – something that wasn’t done much in 2021. That will prove valuable down the stretch.
There are still seven regular-season games left on Penn State’s schedule. Anyone who’s watched just an iota of college football can attest to the unpredictable nature of the sport. In addition to remaining ranked opponents in Ohio State and Michigan, four-win Maryland could make things interesting in November. As could the aforementioned Minnesota and floundering Michigan State. Penn State should also be favored in games against Indiana and Rutgers.
The first part of the season went about as well as it could for Penn State. The second half will offer tests of its own, but Penn State has shown improvement throughout the first half of the season, which bodes well for the Nittany Lions’ chances in the back end.
