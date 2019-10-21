STATE COLLEGE – No one expected Penn State’s October gauntlet to be easy.
The three-game stretch for the Nittany Lions (at Iowa, Michigan and at Michigan State) was always believed to be a test for the team and a glimpse into its late-season chances. After moving up one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, No. 6 Penn State sits at 2-0 thus far with one game left – Saturday at Michigan State – during the October stretch.
We’re more than halfway through October, and Penn State is just one of three remaining unbeaten Big Ten teams. Ohio State and Minnesota join the Nittany Lions among the ranks of the unblemished. Penn State still has to play both teams.
If there’s one thing college football has taught us, nothing is a given.
Just last week, College Football Playoff hopeful Georgia saw its postseason aspirations likely dashed with an overtime loss to unranked South Carolina.
This week, one doesn’t need to look any further than the Big Ten for their stark reminder. Wisconsin was all but a shoo-in to represent the West in December in the Big Ten championship, and Illinois spoiled the Badgers’ undefeated season with a one-point win.
Penn State certainly hasn’t been flawless this year. The offense’s disappearances and inconsistencies at times have been glaring. However, the Nittany Lions are still undefeated, and they’re more than halfway past the midpoint on the season. I’m sure Georgia and Wisconsin would love nothing more than to be able to say the same.
This is my first season on the beat, so my knowledge of this team is somewhat limited. But I’ve watched enough Penn State games over the last several years to know closing out teams hasn’t been its strong suit.
After losing to Kentucky, 27-24, in January’s Citrus Bowl, Nittany Lions linebacker Cam Brown shared a spirited message with returning players in an Orlando locker room after the loss. Brown’s message was simple: next year, there is going to be an emphasis on closing out teams and putting them away.
The Nittany Lions have faced legitimate tests in four contests this year, and they’ve survived each one.
Buffalo led Penn State by three points at halftime in a game the Nittany Lions went on to win 45-13. Penn State’s defense used a fourth-quarter, goal-line stand and strong defensive effort to secure a 17-10 win against Pitt. Penn State earned a 17-12 win last week in a hostile road environment at Iowa. On Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ defense closed the door on Michigan’s attempt at a late-game comeback.
The resilience doesn’t surprise Brown.
“It’s a bunch of hungry competitors,” Brown said. “Honestly, every time we’re on the field, we always talk about, ‘Can I get a tackle?’ We’re always trying to run around, guys are hungry.
“It means the world when you know everyone on that defense wants it just as bad as you do.”
Penn State is 7-0 for just the second time under coach James Franklin and the fifth time since joining the Big Ten in 1993.
The Nittany Lions began the 2017 season 7-0 and ultimately earned a New Year’s Six bowl berth, where they beat Washington, 35-28, in the Fiesta Bowl.
Even the Alabamas and Clemsons of the world have shown their flaws this year. At the end of the day, winning is ultimately what matters, and Penn State has found ways to do so.
“We are 1-0 (this week), that is always the goal,” Franklin said after Saturday’s win. “There are a lot of teams around the country that are not 1-0 tonight, so we are going to enjoy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.