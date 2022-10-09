Michigan’s 21-point win against Indiana over the weekend ensured the Wolverines’ upcoming matchup against Penn State will feature two undefeated teams.
It took a late-game surge by the Wolverines to ease past the Hoosiers. Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) led 17-10 to begin the fourth quarter before two touchdown passes by J.J. McCarthy gave Michigan the needed breathing room.
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), meanwhile, was on a bye this week after going 5-0 in its opening stretch. The Nittany Lions held onto their No. 10 ranking. Associated Press Top 25 voters, however, dropped Michigan one spot to No. 5 after their contest against the Hoosiers.
Either way, this Saturday’s matchup in Ann Arbor will one of the top-10 variety.
No disrespect to the Nittany Lions’ quintet of 2022 opponents to this point, but this week begins the first step in the most important stretch of Penn State’s 2022 slate. It includes home games against Minnesota (Oct. 22) and Ohio State (Oct. 29) after the Nittany Lions visit Ann Arbor.
Michigan undoubtedly deserves respect as the reigning Big Ten champion. Coach Jim Harbaugh has found traction, even though some Wolverines fans will likely tell you it’s taken him long enough. While the Wolverines are undefeated through six games this season, they aren’t infallible.
Michigan earned blowout wins against Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut in nonconference play, but its showings in three conference games illuminate mortality. Michigan eased past Maryland by a seven-point margin. It earned a 13-point win against Iowa before handing Indiana a 31-10 defeat.
While Michigan hasn’t been as decisive in conference wins as say, Ohio State, has been six weeks into the season, the Wolverines still boast a talent-stocked roster.
Running back Blake Corum has rushed for 500 yards and four touchdowns in three conference games. McCarthy, while young, has been entrusted the keys to the offense, and he’s proven his value as a dual-threat player.
Defensively, Michigan’s tallied a Big Ten-best 22 sacks. The unit ranks fourth in the conference in both rushing (81.7 ypg) and scoring defense (11.3 ppg).
Recent history should provide some optimism for Nittany Lions fans about this matchup.
Even as Penn State struggled to go a combined 11-11 in 2020 and 2021, it split games against the Wolverines during that rough patch.
In 2021, Michigan trailed Penn State by a field goal with less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter before tight end Erick All caught a go-ahead touchdown pass with 3:29 remaining to send the Wolverines back to Ann Arbor with a four-point win. In 2020, Penn State posted 254 rushing yards in a 10-point road win that gave the Nittany Lions consecutive wins in the series.
Penn State coach James Franklin is 3-5 against Michigan since his arrival in 2014. He’s 3-4 in contests against Harbaugh, who has been at Michigan since 2015.
While fans of both programs may disagree, Penn State and Michigan are more alike than not. That isn’t a bad thing. In 2021, Michigan broke through to win the conference after finally toppling Ohio State. Penn State did the same in 2016.
The last time Penn State played a Michigan program ranked No. 5 by AP voters was in 2018. Penn State was ranked No. 14 and fell 42-7 at Michigan that season.
This year’s meeting should be far more competitive.
