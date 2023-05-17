NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. – On Tuesday, the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) released its annual postseason all-league awards.
Eight different Mounties were selected to the teams, led by freshman Sarah Henninger, who was named the AMCC newcomer and player of the year. Jeff Bicko was also picked as the AMCC coach of the year.
Henninger led the AMCC in conference play with 26 hits, 17 runs scored, 19 RBIs, eight doubles and four triples. She also recorded a conference-leading 13 extra-base hits in AMCC games. She ranked third in AMCC play with a .510 batting average and topped the league with an .882 slugging percentage. She was selected as first-team shortstop.
Bicko earned the AMCC coach of the year award for the second time in his career. He led the Mounties to a share of the AMCC regular-season title, finishing with a 12-2 conference record and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
Fellow freshman Sierra Walters also earned first-team recognition as a pitcher. Walters led the AMCC in earned run average with a 2.03 overall and a 1.02 mark in conference play. She was 8-3 overall and tossed 65 2/3 innings on the season, while striking out 70 hitters. Walters ranked in the top five of the AMCC in essentially every pitching category.
Anna Peterman made her first career appearance on the AMCC first team at first base. Peterman had a breakout year, after being used as primarily a pitcher and spot starter in 2022. In conference play, Peterman led the league in batting average (.556) and on-base percentage (.581), while finishing second in slugging percentage (.852). In 11 games, she also registered two home runs and 13 RBIs.
Rounding out the Mounties' first-team selections was outfielder, Ella Pearson. This is her second career selection, having been named to the 2022 third team. Pearson has become a major threat in the AMCC, finishing high in all three of the triple crown categories. She produced a slash line of a .437 average, .459 on-base percentage and .786 slugging percentage, while hitting five home runs and driving in 24 RBIs. Pearson was also a threat on the base paths, going a perfect 18-for-18 in stolen bases, tying her career high. She led the Mounties in quite a few of the major offensive categories.
Bailee Renninger earned her first appearance on the all-conference team as a second-team catcher. Renninger started 21 of the 22 games in which she appeared, hitting .304 and driving in six RBIs. She was one of the few Mounties that played just one position, catching in every appearance.
The other second-team honoree was Whitney Cole. Cole earned her second all-conference selection, after being named to the 2022 first team as well as newcomer of the year. Cole hit .377 on the season, good for fifth on the team. She also ranked fifth on the team with 15 RBIs and ranked fourth in total bases (36). In AMCC play, she cracked the top 10 in doubles, ranking sixth, with five doubles in 12 games.
Jessica Koptcho was picked as a third-team pitcher, marking her first career appearance on the all-conference teams. Koptcho was 5-2 on the season, with a 2.87 ERA, ranking fourth in the AMCC. She got even better in conference play, going 4-0 with three complete games, pitching to a 1.84 ERA and striking out 6.3 batters per game, all in 26 2/3 innings.
Bella Piacesi was a third-team third baseman. Piacesi made eight starts in conference play for the Mounties, hitting a cool .500 with three doubles and five RBIs. She had an OPS of 1.192, almost .400 points higher than her overall OPS. As a third baseman, She had a .955 fielding percentage, only committing two errors on the season.
Mount Aloysius finished the season 19-12, but were ousted in the AMCC tournament following consecutive losses.
