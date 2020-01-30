Mike Letizia is accustomed to watching as right wing Christian Gorscak and center Max Kouznetsov score goals for the Johnstown Tomahawks.
Next month Letizia will coach against two of his stars in the North American Hockey League Top Prospects Tournament in Attleboro, Massachusetts. The marquee league event will be held Feb. 17-18 and attract hundreds of scouts from NHL and major college programs.
“Ultimately, it will be interesting to be on the opposite side of the ice from them,” Letizia said. “But this event is an opportunity for exposure for these guys and all we want to do is see them all do well and open doors for those still looking to land a spot at the next level.”
Letizia – whose second-place Tomahawks begin a two-game home series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights at 7:30 p.m. on Friday – was named coach of the East Division Top Prospects team. He will be joined by four of his players and equipment manager Dave Dunkleberger.
The East Division squad eventually will play the Selects Blue team that includes Gorscak and Kouznetsov.
That game will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the New England Sports Village.
“Me and Gorscak will be playing Team East against Coach Mike and our guys on Day 2,” said Kouznetsov, who recently committed to Canisius College.
“It will be pretty funny if I come up on a face-off with Pavs (Tomahawks center Pavel Kharin). It will be funny skating by and seeing coach Mike on the other side.”
Also on the East Division roster are Tomahawks forwards Kharin, Noah Basarab and Bennett Stockdale, and goaltender David Tomeo.
“It really shows how we have been playing all season,” said Gorscak, who will attend Niagara University after his NAHL days.
“Guys are being selected and getting an opportunity to be seen with a bigger showcase of scouts as opposed to a regular game.”
Last season more than 220 professional and college scouts attended the Top Prospects Tournament.
“You have to take it as if it was a normal game,” Gorscak said. “The guys who were selected from our team are there for a reason. We need to play like we have all season and not get too worried about it. It’s a once in a lifetime experience. Enjoy the moment.”
Gorscak and Kouznetzov have played on the same line throughout the season.
“In my opinion we have such a strong bond not only on the ice but off the ice. We spend a lot of time together,” Kouznetsov said. “We always know what is going on. I know where he is and he knows where I am.”
Gorscak has a team-high 18 goals and 49 points. He has 15 power-play points, including five power-play goals and four game-winners.
Kouznetsov is second on the team with 44 points, including 14 goals and two game-winners. Stockdale is third with 36 points, including 13 power-play points and a pair of game-winners among his eight goals. Kharin has six goals and 14 points.
Tomeo is 15-7-1 with a 2.75 goals against average and .911 save percentage.
“Any time that you have the opportunity to represent the Tomahawks and the East Division it’s special,” Letizia said. “The fact that we have four players chosen for the East team is outstanding not only for their opportunity but it means our team has earned the right to have the maximum number of selections determined by our play to this point in the season.”
The NAHL uses teams’ records and point totals to determine how many representatives are in the tournament.
“Max and Christian earned their right to be selected to the Selects Team with their stellar play,” Letizia said. “The Selects Team is unique because players who are 2000 birth years or younger can be chosen even if they have already a Division I commitment.”
Dunkleberger also will play a significant role.
“Dunk is widely respected throughout our league and USA Hockey,” Letizia said.
“He goes above and beyond for our players here in Johnstown and does the same for all the players while they are at the event.”
Until the tournament, the Tomahawks have more immediate concerns. Johnstown (25-12-4, 54 points) is 8-2-0 in its past 10 games. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (19-17-5, 43 points) is in third place.
“We haven’t seen these guys in a while,” said Gorscak, referring to road games against the Knights on Oct. 18-19. “We worked on watching film this week. We had a good week of practice. We’re looking forward to coming back home.”
“These points are huge,” added Kouznetsov. “We haven’t seen them in a couple months. We know they’re battling for a playoff spot. All week long we’ve been practicing hard and going over film. We want to pick up four points.”
