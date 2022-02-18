Fresh off its fourth PIAA Class 2A duals bronze medal in the past five seasons, Chestnut Ridge enters Saturday’s District 5 Class 2A Wrestling Tournament as the clear favorite.
The Lions have claimed 10 straight team titles at the event and also boast eight No. 1 seeds in Saturday’s event.
Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy believes his squad is ready for the one-day tournament at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center.
“They are in good spirits,” Deputy said. “After an emotional long weekend, it’s always tough to get back into the room, but they did a nice job of getting back into the routine.”
Preliminary bouts will begin the day at 10 a.m. Quarterfinals will start at 11 a.m. After the Sports Center is cleared after the semifinals, the consolation finals will start at 4 p.m. The finals begin at 5 p.m.
The top three finishers from each weight class will advance to the Southwest Regional on March 4-5 at Peters Township High School.
Chestnut Ridge’s top-ranked wrestlers include freshman Easton Mull (106 pounds), juniors Calan Bollman (132) and Brock Holderbaum (113) and seniors Ross Dull (120), Daniel Moore (172), Luke Moore (160), Jack Moyer (152) and Trevor Weyandt (145). Dull and Luke Moore, both seventh-place medalists at the 2021 PIAA tournament, have each compiled over 100 career victories. Bollman, Colton Bollman, Dull, Daniel Moore and Luke Moore claimed District 5 titles in 2021.
“As always, I expect them to compete to the best of their abilities,” Deputy said of his No. 1-seeded grapplers. “I trust they are ready and know that they have put the work in. It’s time to just show off what they are capable of.”
While Chestnut Ridge means business, the squad tried to keep things light in preparation for Saturday’s tournament.
“This week is about being getting them back focused on the task at hand,” Deputy said.
“We will be pretty light-hearted, have some fun this week.
“We’ve trained for the postseason, so now it’s just about mentally being ready.”
Other top seeds are Bedford sophomore Ceaton Hale (215), Berlin Brothersvalley junior Grant Mathias (189), Somerset Deshonn Valentine (138) and Tussey Mountain’s Trevor Husick (126) and Matt Watkins (285).
Other defending district champions from 2021 include Conemaugh Township sophomore Tristen Hawkins (No. 3 seed at 120) and Somerset senior Ethan Hemminger (No. 2 seed at 160).
Deputy expects a couple of really competitive weight classes on Saturday.
“I expect 172 to be a good weight class,” he said. “There is two young wrestlers in (Somerset’s Rowan) Holmes and (Northern Bedford County’s Aaron) Bowers that have bright futures and our senior Daniel Moore at 172. Two-hundred eighty-five will also be a fun weight to watch within our district.”
This year’s District 5 Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees from the area include Bedford’s Jacob Ibarra (114 victories, three district titles), Jeff Koontz (63 wins, two-time district winner), Mike Marshall (81 wins, two-time district champ) and Dustin Ziegler (107 wins and 1998 PIAA silver medalist), Chestnut Ridge’s Scott McGill (25 years as an assistant coach with a 350-66 combined record), Conemaugh Township’s Matt Cuppett (108 wins) and North Star’s Ed Lepley (67 wins, two-time District 5 champion), Louie Lepley (70 wins, two-time district winner) and Kyle Szewczyk (122 wins and 1997 state champion).
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat.
Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
