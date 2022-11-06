STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Nine area wrestlers, including eight from Bishop McCort Catholic, won titles at Saturday’s The Surge event hosted by Pa. Power Wrestling.
Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy defeated Malvern Prep’s Leo Pezone 4-3 for the 107-pound high school title.
Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett (114), Melvin Miller (121) and Mason Gibson (127) also won crowns. Bassett won a 22-7 technical fall over Indiana’s Nico Fanella in 2:08. Miller defeated Malvern Prep’a Tommy Link 4-1 in the final, and Gibson topped Tahir Parkins of Nazareth 4-3 for gold.
Bishop McCort’s Jackson Butler (133) came in third, and Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (145) and Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (189) finished in fourth.
In the girls division, Bishop McCort’s Alyssa Favara (170/190) and Raegan Snider (155) won gold. Both grapplers went undefeated in their weight class. Bishop McCort’s Yana Noronha (155) took third.
In junior high, Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett (87), Will Buckley (94) and Matteo Noronha (155) won gold. Bassett defeated DuBois’ Mateo Gallegos 9-1 in the final. Buckley and Noronha went unbeaten. Bishop McCort’s Austin Carfley (108) finished in second place.
