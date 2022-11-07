JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seven high school football playoff games involving eight area teams will be contested on Friday night. All games are scheduled at 7 p.m.
In the District 6 Class 3A championship game at Mansion Park, top-seeded Penn Cambria (9-1) will face third-seeded Central (9-2).
In the District 6 Class 2A semifinal round, top-seeded Richland (11-0) will host fourth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (8-3) at Herlinger field.
In the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round, fifth-seeded Portage (7-4) will travel to top-seeded Penns Manor (10-1). The other Class 1A semifinal will pair third-seeded Cambria Heights (8-3) and second-seeded host Northern Cambria (8-3) in a rematch of the season-opening Coal Bowl rivalry game won 35-28 by the Colts.
In the District 5-8 Class 2A championship game at Somerset High School, second-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (11-0) will face top-seeded Westinghouse (10-0) of the Pittsburgh City League.
In the District 5 Class 1A title game at Bedford High School, second-seeded Windber (10-1) will face top-seeded Northern Bedford (11-0).
In the WPIAL Class 2A playoff at Geneva College, seventh-seeded Ligonier Valley (8-3) will face second-seeded Beaver Falls (9-1).
