DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Conemaugh Township was already well-versed when it came to playing in tight postseason games. It had to win two games of that nature just to reach the PIAA tournament for a third straight season.
Unlike those games where the Indians found an opening to seize control, Eden Christian Academy never wavered over the final two quarters to eliminate Conemaugh Township with a 58-50 victory in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Saturday afternoon.
“I think early on, we missed a lot of shots, a lot of opportunities. Even layups, we just couldn’t quite finish,” Eden Christian coach and longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Aaron Smith said of his team’s resiliency late. “Toward the end, we kind of capitalized. Some guys knocked down some big 3s.”
The Warriors’ press and ability to trap defensively forced the Indians into 15 turnovers, including five in the first quarter.
Conemaugh Township handled the pressure admirably for most of the game, but the inability to consistently rebound inside against Eden Christian’s 6-foot-5 forward Ryan Merrich was detrimental.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of handling that (the pressure) most of the time,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said. “A couple of bounces here on some rebounds and the ball falling into their hands led to them making a few shots. One or two of those is probably the difference in the game.”
Merrich finished with a game-high 17 points. David Ryan hit two crucial 3-pointers in the second half and added 16 points. Malachi Manges provided nine points.
Conemaugh Township trailed 8-2 early, but battled back by scoring 10 of the next 14 points and knotted the game at 12 when senior guard Tanner Shirley made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 37 seconds left in the first.
Eden Christian (20-6) led by as many as five in the second quarter after Noah Elias’s conventional three-point play made it 21-16 with 4:30 remaining. Conemaugh Township senior Declan Mainhart drilled a trey with 15 seconds left to cut Conemaugh Township’s deficit to one at 27-26 heading into the break.
Shirley drilled four 3-pointers and totaled a team-high 15 points. Junior Jon Updyke and Mainhart added 10 points apiece. Freshman Colin Dinyar contributed eight points.
Timely makes from the perimeter allowed the fifth seed out of District 7 to create separation throughout the final 16 minutes. A 3-pointer by Ryan with 39 seconds left in the third gave the Warriors their largest lead to that point at 43-36.
The Warriors pushed the lead to 10, 50-40, with 4:36 to play when Manges scored on a putback layup.
Shirley answered on the ensuing possession with a possible four-point play opportunity after being fouled while draining a triple from the corner. Despite missing the free throw, Alex Gregory knocked down a pair of free throws to cut it to 50-45 with roughly three minutes left.
However, it was as close as the Indians would get as the Warriors ran their advantage back up to 11 with just 1:16 remaining.
The Indians will lose six seniors to graduation, a group that helped Conemaugh Township collect three straight District 5 championships.
“They could’ve folded the tents early and said, 'We don’t have the horses to do things,' ” Lesko said of this year’s edition of the Indians. “They didn’t do that. They believed in each other and had a nice run. It’ll be a team I’ll always remember for that.”
