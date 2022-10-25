PATTON, Pa. – Entering overtime of Monday night’s District 6 Class 2A first-round game, the Cambria Heights boys soccer team could feel the momentum shifting its way.
The host Highlanders rallied back against the Panthers to tie the game late, and in sudden death, Heights delivered.
Mason Eckenrode delivered the game-winning goal eight minutes into overtime as No. 3 seed Cambria Heights earned a thrilling 2-1 victory.
“We just kept on it and never let up,” Eckenrode said. “Even when we were losing, we didn’t put our heads down. We stuck with it and just kept going.”
Eckenrode’s tally helped complete the comeback attempt for the Highlanders, who fell into a 1-0 hole with just 22 minutes left in the game.
The Panthers were pinned toward their own goal as the Highlanders attempted a direct kick just outside the penalty box, and after the cross sailed wide, Panthers junior Andrew Dillon was able to convert.
The junior – who set the team’s record for most goals in a season this past week – took the ball nearly 80 yards downfield, weaved through a pair of defenders and fired a shot into the bottom left corner to give his team the lead.
“The boys fought hard,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Wanyo said. “I feel bad for them, but I told them that someone has to lose. It just didn’t roll our way today.”
Penn Cambria (7-11-1) rang another shot off the crossbar, and the game appeared to be falling out of reach for the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights (12-6-1), however, didn’t waver with the clock kicking away and was able to strike back.
Following a Penn Cambria turnover, Highlanders defender Colin Sherry rolled outside of the box and sent a cross directly at the net.
With the ball sinking in toward the center of the goalkeeper’s box, George Campbell won the header over Panthers goalie Duncan Gongloff and the ball trickled into the net as Cambria Heights tied the game.
“If people are inside the box and we have room to send it through, we always try to get that cross inside,” said Sherry, who earned assists on both goals. “I was just aiming for that far post, and our guys were able to get on it and score.”
Campbell’s goal lifted the Highlanders late, and Cambria Heights nearly won the game in the final minute as a shot off a direct kick sailed just wide to send both teams to overtime.
“Anytime you’re in the playoffs and the opposing team scores the first goal in the second half, it can be really tough,” Cambria Heights coach Adam Strasser said. “I give my kids a lot of credit for being determined, and they kept fighting. I had a feeling that we were going to have more opportunities because we were passing the ball well and attacking. Our guys were resilient and kept fighting until the end.”
In OT, Cambria Heights dictated play. The Highlanders recorded two shots in the opening minutes, and following another cross from Sherry, they were able to end the game.
Sherry sent the ball inside and found Eckenrode wide open for an easy shot into the back of the net to end it.
“I got behind the one defender, and the ball just slipped through,” Eckenrode said. “I just played the advantage and passed it right in.”
With the victory, Cambria Heights will travel to face No. 2 seed Penns Valley on Monday at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
The Rams earned a bye in the quarterfinals along with top-seeded Central Cambria.
