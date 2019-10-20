HERSHEY – Indiana (Pa.) claimed the 2019 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championship on a rainy Sunday afternoon at the Hershey East Golf Course at Hershey Country Club.
Central Cambria graduate and Indiana senior Jeremy Eckenrode finished fourth overall with a three-round score of 225, highlighted by a 73 on Saturday.
The Crimson Hawks claimed their 29th title and third in the past four years. Indiana posted a 905 (+53) to win the title while West Chester finished second with a 918.
Indiana freshman Shaun Fedor won the individual title on the second playoff hole after outlasting Shepherd’s Owen Elliott and West Chester’s Chris Warner.
