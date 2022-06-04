STOYSTOWN, Pa. – The Ebensburg County Club team posted a score of 260 to win the first Ladies Greater Johnstown Golf Association (LGJGA) event of the year on Saturday at Oakbrook Golf Course.
Berkley Hills (264) and Somerset (283) rounded out the top three.
Pam Rohrer was the gross winner with a round of 79. Dana Kovash (84) and Vicki Price (85) capped off the top three.
In net, Sue Brown (76), Julia Nesbitt (77) and Laurie Myers (79) were the top scorers.
